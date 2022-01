Vance James Vaughan

Jay and Ashley Vaughan of Charleston, Ark., announce the birth of their son Vance James Vaughan.

He was born on Nov. 23, 2021, and was seven pounds, seven ounces and 18 3/4 inches long.

He is the brother of Violet and the grandson of Mike and Gayla Saegert of Siloam Springs, Ark., and Rickey and Bonita Vaughan of Charleston, Ark.