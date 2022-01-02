Directors to adopt proceedures for organizational matters

City directors will vote on Resolution 01-22 concerning rules, procedures and organizational matters of the board of directors during the city board meeting on Tuesday.

State Act 235 of 2015 states all governing bodies of cities and towns in Arkansas are required to have an organizational meeting in January of each year, according to a staff report prepared by City Administrator Phillip Patterson on Dec. 30, 2021.

This includes rules for such things as meetings, agendas, public comment, duties and privileges of directors, duties of the mayor and vice-mayor, general parliamentary procedures, city administrator relationship, general code of ethics, the appointment of directors and orientation for new directors, the report states.

The board adopted the rules of Order and Procedures attached to the resolution as Exhibit A, on Jan. 5, 2016, the report states. In 2017, the board approved a minor amendment with the addition of "(other than personnel)" in section C.1.b, the report states.

In 2018 the board approved additional amendments related to attendance (subsection B.7) and the term of the vice-mayor (subsection C.2), the report states. Both the 2017 and 2018 amendments were made to conform with state statutes, the report states.

No amendments were adopted in 2019 or in January of 2020, the report states. In July of 2020, the board approved an amendment to add a consent agenda in section 6, the report states.

In 2021, no amendments were adopted in 2021 and none are proposed for 2022, the report states.

City directors will also discuss and vote on the following items:

Consent Agenda

• Regular meeting minutes for the Dec. 21 city board meeting.

• Dedication of utility easements for 826 W. University St and 127 N. Dogwood St.

• Purchase agreement for a new ambulance from Pinnacle Emergency Vehicles in the amount of $260,844.

• Purchase agreement and 2022 budget amendment for a new ambulance from Pinnacle Emergency Vehicles in the amount of $255,844.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 22-01 waving requirements for written price quotes for the service contract for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce for $30,000 on its first and only reading.

• Placing Ordinance 22-02 waiving requirements for written price quotes for the service contract for Main Street Siloam Springs in the amount of $35,000 on its first and only reading.

• Placing Ordinance 22-03 waiving requirements for written price quotes for the service contract for the Siloam Springs History Museum in the amount of $50,000 on its first and only reading.

Resolutions

• Resolution 02-22 regarding the amendment of the 2021 budget.

• Resolution 03-22 concerning amending the 2022 budget.

Staff reports

• Fourth quarter report for the chamber of commerce.

• Fourth quarter report for Main Street Siloam Springs.

• November 2021 financials.

• Administrator's report.

• Fourth quarter report for the Siloam Springs History Museum.