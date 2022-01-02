Lady Panthers fall to Bentonville in finals

GRAVETTE -- Siloam Springs had trouble with Bentonville on both ends of the floor Wednesday night.

The Lady Tigers' crisp passing led to open shooters early for several 3-point baskets, and on the other end Bentonville's length caused problems on the Lady Panthers' execution.

All this led to a 56-31 Bentonville victory in the championship game of the Gravette Christmas Tournament at Lion Arena.

"You've got to give them a lot of credit," Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy said. "They move the ball so well, better than anybody we've played so far. So that caused us problems on locating the shooters. Obviously we were trying to get to the shooters. That's what our plan was, but we had a hard time doing it in actuality. Then defensively their length bothered us. I didn't feel like we took care of the ball against it, and we had a hard time finishing also."

Siloam Springs took an early 3-0 lead on a 3-pointer from Mimo Jacklik, but it wouldn't last long for the Lady Panthers.

Bentonville connected on four 3-pointers in the first quarter, one each by Jada Brown, Abbey Kate Sanders, Olivia Rustad and Ella Campbell. Meanwhile, Siloam Springs struggled to score the rest of the first quarter as the Lady Tigers pulled out to a 15-7 lead.

"Early in the game we executed fairly well on the offensive end and then missed some easy ones that could have got us going a little bit better," Rippy said.

Bentonville (8-4) forced three Siloam Springs turnovers early in the second quarter and led 21-7 before taking a 26-14 lead at halftime.

Brooke Smith scored to open the second half and get the Lady Panthers (9-3) back within 10, but Bentonville answered with a 13-4 run to blow the game open.

"I think overall our all of guards and post players did a great job," Halbmaier said. "We had some active hands, got some deflections and some high-percentage shots. Tonight we hit good shots. We took a lot of shots, but I'm not worried about the quantity, I'm not worried about the number of shots we take. It's the made shots that I'm looking at."

Campbell finished with 15 points to lead Bentonville, which plays at Springdale Har-Ber on Tuesday to open 6A-West league play.

Samantha Rhuda scored 10 of her 12 in the second and third quarters, while Brown finished with 11.

"I'm real proud of these girls," Halbmaier said. "We were locked in defensively and did the things that we need to be able to do to beat a good Siloam Springs team. They've got pieces there that are very hard to handle. Playing Siloam that's a great team to play before we start conference play. They'll fit right in going to Har-Ber. That was a great test. I'm just real proud of my girls. They were locked in."

Brooke Ross led Siloam Springs with nine points, while Smith had six, Jacklik five, Reina Tiefel four, Emily Keehn three and Cailee Johnson and Addison Pilcher each with two.

The Lady Panthers open 5A-West play at Mountain Home on Friday.

"When we laid out the schedule we wanted to have a schedule that would challenge them, get them ready for conference play," Rippy said. "I think we've played four or five teams now that were in the state finals last year in either Arkansas or Oklahoma. You know that was the theory behind it. We wanted to see as much talent as we can and hopefully it will pay off down the stretch and get us ready. We're off to a 9-3 -- or 10-3 counting the benefit game -- start and a lot of solid things have happened so far. We're just trying to get ready to go to Mountain Home next Friday."

Rippy said opening league play with the Lady Bombers will be a challenge.

"It's always tough to win there," he said. "We know we've got our hands full. We know from last year that it's going to be tough. Mentally we've got to prepare ourselves for that challenge and then be able to go over and execute our gameplan as well."

Bentonville 56, Siloam Springs 31

Siloam Springs^7^7^8^9^--^31

Bentonville^15^11^13^17^--^56

Siloam Springs (9-3): Ross 9, Smith 6, Jacklik 5, Tiefel 4, Keehn 3, Johnson 2, Pilcher 2.

Bentonville (8-4): Campbell 15, Rhuda 12, Brown 11, Sanders 6, Richardson 3, Sweat 3, Lewis 3, Rustad 3.

Siloam Springs 55, Gravette 46

The Lady Panthers enjoyed a balanced scoring night to knock off tournament host Gravette on Tuesday.

The game was tied 10-10 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs took a 26-20 lead at halftime.

The Lady Panthers led 41-36 going into the fourth quarter.

Reina Tiefel and Emily Keehn each had 10 points to lead Siloam Springs, while Brooke Ross, Mimo Jacklik and Anna Wleklinski each scored nine, Brooke Smith six and Cailee Johnson two.

Alexa Parker led Gravette with 15 points, while Reese Hamilton had nine and Rachel Deihl seven.