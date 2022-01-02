ON TAP

Monday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wayland Baptist at JBU women^6:05 p.m.

Wayland Baptist at JBU men^7:45 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

at Pea Ridge Santa Slam

Siloam Springs 9th vs. Providence^4 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

at Pea Ridge Santa Slam

Siloam Springs 9th vs. Providence^5:15 p.m.

Wednesday's games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

at Pea Ridge Santa Slam

Siloam Springs 9th vs. Pea Ridge^4 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

at Pea Ridge Santa Slam

Siloam Springs 9th vs. Pea Ridge^5:15 p.m.

Thursday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Southwestern Christian at JBU women^6:05 p.m.

Southwestern Christian at JBU men^7:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Gentry at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Siloam Springs at Russellville^4 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Springdale George at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Springdale George at Siloam Springs 8th^6:45 p.m.

at Pea Ridge Santa Slam

Siloam Springs 9th vs. Springdale George^4 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Springdale George^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Springdale George^6:45 p.m.

at Pea Ridge Santa Slam

Siloam Springs 9th vs. Springdale George^5:15 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Mountain Home^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Mountain Home^7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Mid-America Christian^2:05 p.m.

JBU men at Mid-America Christian^3:45 p.m.

