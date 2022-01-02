Panthers win Gravette Christmas Tournament

Siloam Springs' boys experienced a little bit of everything in their three-day competition in the Gravette Christmas Tournament.

The Panthers had a blowout victory against Life Way Christian on Monday, followed by an overtime victory on Tuesday against Elkins.

Then in the championship game on Wednesday, the Panthers answered a second-half Gravette push with a big surge of their own to run away with a 60-33 victory over the Lions at Lion Arena.

Ahead 31-20 at halftime, Gravette cut Siloam Springs' lead to 31-26 with back-to-back 3-pointers by Gunnar Woolard and Brady Hunt to open the second half.

The Panthers answered with a 15-0 run to get the lead back up to 20 points heading into the fourth quarter.

"Basketball is a game of runs, and to be able to feel that and work your way through, work your way out of it and respond, we're really proud of them," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "It's a good overall experience for us. We're ready to go to go into conference."

The Panthers (8-4) won their fourth straight game and first tournament championship since 2019. The Panthers finished second in the Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola, Okla., on Dec. 11.

Siloam Springs took an early 9-3 lead in the first quarter behind three 3-pointers from Josh Stewart, Brendan Lashley and Nate Vachon.

The Lions answered with an 8-2 run to tie the game at 11. Hunt had a trey, a traditional three-point play and hit two free throws for all of Gravette's points in that span.

Dalton Newman's jump shot gave the Panthers a 13-11 lead after the first quarter.

An inside score from Jedi Hunter and two more 3-pointers from Josh Stewart and Vachon allowed Siloam Springs to go up 21-14 in the second quarter.

Another basket from Hunter put the Panthers up 28-17.

A 3-pointer from William Betz pulled Gravette within 28-20, but Josh Stewart canned a 3-pointer from near midcourt at the halftime buzzer to send Siloam Springs into intermission with a 31-20 lead.

After Woolard and Hunt knocked down 3-pointers to open the second half, the Panthers responded with 15 straight points to close the quarter.

Hunter scored inside again and Newman hit a jumper for a 35-26 lead.

Josh Stewart converted a three-point play and Nate Hawbaker hit back-to-back 3-pointers for a 44-26 lead.

Newman sank a baseline jumper to give the Panthers a 46-26 lead going into the fourth quarter.

"I just kind of felt like we ran out of gas a little bit, and credit to Siloam -- they didn't," said Gravette coach Matt Busch. "They just played really well. I don't know what their shooting percentage is yet, but I thought it was pretty high. They showed up in a championship game and did what they had to do."

The Panthers steadily increased their lead in the fourth quarter with another three-point play from Stewart, baskets from Newman, Lashley and Carter Winesburg.

Levi Fox added a basket late as did Jaxson Spence, who recorded another three-point play.

Tim Stewart was pleased with the Panthers' defense in the second half as the Panthers only allowed 13 points.

"In spurts in the second half, I thought it was the best we had done in a while," Tim Stewart said. "Then offensively against their matchup, we were patient and the kids had a good look and good feel on the offensive end."

Hunt led Gravette (10-5) with 17 points, while Woolard had nine on three 3-pointers.

Josh Stewart led Siloam Springs with 18 points, while Newman had 10, Vachon eight, Hunter and Hawbaker each with six, Lashley five, Spence three and Winesburg and Fox each with two.

The Panthers will now turn their attention to opening 5A-West Conference play at Mountain Home on Friday. The Bombers swept Siloam Springs last season.

"They lost two really good players, but anytime you go to Mountain Home, they're going to be tough," Tim Stewart said. "Josh (Fulcher) does a great job there too. The kids play hard. It's 5A-West. It's going to be good every night, so we're excited about that."

Siloam Springs 60, Gravette 33

Siloam Springs^13^18^15^14^--^60

Gravette^11^9^6^7^--^33

Siloam Springs (8-4): Stewart 18, Newman 10, Vachon 8, Hunter 6, Hawbaker 6, Lashley 5, Spence 3, Winesburg 2, Fox 2.

Gravette (10-5): Hunt 17, Woolard 9, W. Betz 3, Sizemore 2, West 2.

Siloam Springs 53, Elkins 47 (OT)

The Panthers outscored Elkins 10-4 in overtime to pick up a winner's bracket semifinal on Tuesday night.

Siloam Springs led 14-12 after the first quarter and 28-25 at halftime.

The Panthers extended their lead to 38-34 going into the fourth quarter, where Elkins outscored the Panthers 9-5 to send the game into overtime.

Josh Stewart led Siloam Springs with 18 points, including five in overtime. Carter Winesburg had eight, including 5 of 6 from the free-throw line in overtime.

Dalton Newman and Brendan Lashley each scored seven points, while Nate Vachon had six, Jedi Hunter five and Nate Hawbaker two.

Braedon Welch led Elkins with 23 points, while Elijah Graham had nine and Aiden Underdown eight.