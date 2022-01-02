Top 10 stories of 2021

As 2021 comes to a close it is time to reflect on the top headlines of the past year. During this unprecedented year, there have been many difficult times, but also moments of hope, resiliency and joy.

While compiling the list of top news stories, Herald-Leader staff considered not only the community impact but also the amount of engagement and interest of the public the stories conveyed.

The previous year saw a lot of events canceled and businesses closing. This past year saw the return of many events including the Dogwood Festival, which is the top story of 2021.

1. Dogwood Festival returns

The coronavirus caused a lot of events to be canceled in 2020. Many people said the event they missed the most was the Dogwood Festival.

After being postponed several times in 2020, the Dogwood Festival was finally canceled due to the pandemic. However, the Dogwood Festival made a comeback in 2021. This year's festival was held from April 23-25 in downtown Siloam Springs.

Lindsey Taylor, the director of community development for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce said the Dogwood Festival was a staple of the community and that people look forward to it every year.

Features for this year's Dogwood Festival were familiar from previous years such as funnel cakes, kettle corn and the kids fun zone, Taylor said.

The Dogwood Festival did have some new events such as a car show on Saturday organized by Legacy Jewelry and a duck race, where participants purchased rubber ducks for $5 and raced them down Sager Creek from the University Street Bridge to the one-way bridge on North Maple Street, Taylor said.

Musical guests included Randall Shreve and the Devilles; The Arcadian Wild of Nashville, Tennessee and The Butler Creek Boys, Taylor said.

The festival drew large crowds on all three days. Chamber President and CEO Arthur Hulbert called this year's Dogwood Festival a great success for the community and a giant step towards a return to normalcy after more than a year of the coronavirus pandemic.

Precautions for the coronavirus were in place for the event by providing hand sanitizer stations and recommending masks and safety signage, Taylor said. ServPro, which served as the event's sanitation sponsor cleaned frequently touched surfaces, including attractions in the fun zone, Taylor said.

Originally the chamber planned for a perimeter fence to be placed around the festival to limit attendance as required by state mandates in place at the time, Taylor said. When the mandates were discontinued, organizers kept the fence in place and gave visitors stickers to track attendance, Taylor said.

By mid-day Saturday volunteers had given out more than 20,000 stickers, Hulbert said. At that point crowds were so large that volunteers stopped giving out stickers to focus on the safety of individuals trying to cross the street, Hulbert said.

There were also at least three areas where the fence was removed by the crowds, Hulbert said. Hulbert thanked everyone from volunteers to city staff and the Dogwood Festival committee for all of their hard work.

2. Vehicles hit Intermediate School

Two vehicles hit Siloam Springs Intermediate School in two separate instances causing damage to the wall of the school's gym. The first instance occurred during the early hours of Jan. 6, when a pickup truck hit the wall of the school.

According to Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick, the vehicle was traveling westbound on Cheri Whitlock Parkway when it lost control, jumped the curb on the south side of the road then came back across the north side of the road and went through a ditch before hitting the wall of the building which left several holes.

The driver, Ezequiel Gomez, 24, left the vehicle and police believe the suspect was picked up by another vehicle, according to Capt. Derek Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department. The vehicle that hit the school was towed. The crash caused an estimated $60,000 in damage, Patrick said.

On Feb. 28, another vehicle crashed into the intermediate school making it the second time in less than two months the east wall of the school gym. A 1999 Honda Accord driven by Tyler Matthews, 32, was traveling westbound on Cheri Whitlock at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway, crossed the lawn and struck the side of the building, Spicer said.

Natalia Wiggins, 25, and Desa Watkins, 18, were passengers in the vehicle, Spicer said. Impairment may have played a role in the accident, Spicer said. Two patients were transported by ambulance and one by air ambulance, according to Fire Chief Jeremey Criner.

Fire department personnel had to extract the driver from the car but was not the person transported by air ambulance, said Battalion Chief Adam Rusk. Estimates for this crash totaled $180,000, Patrick said. The quote proposal was submitted to the insurance company for final approval, Patrick said.

On March 2, police officers were advised that Wiggins passed away from her injuries, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

On Nov. 1, an arrest warrant was issued for Matthews, the affidavit states. Matthews was arrested in connection with manslaughter and battery in the second degree, according to a copy of tthe weekly arrest report from the Siloam Springs Police Department.

The school's property insurance has a deductible of $25,000 for each accident, Patrick said. The first driver had some insurance that could help cover the deductible, but Patrick said it was his understanding the second driver was uninsured.

A structural engineer visited the school both times to make sure the building was safe for students, Patrick said. Interior repairs to damage from the first crash had just been completed when the second crash occurred, Patrick said.

Patrick and Superintendent Jody Wiggins reached out to the Arkansas Department of Education about possibly tapping into catastrophic funds, but their requests were denied because the accidents didn't fall into that category, they said.

3. Governor visits Siloam Springs

Governor Asa Hutchinson received a less than warm reception when he visited Siloam Springs on Friday, July 30, to speak to citizens about the coronavirus vaccine.

When Hutchinson spoke that Friday at the Siloam Springs Community Building, he met resistance from some of the more than 100 attendees of the event. Nearly 30 people addressed Hutchinson during the meeting, which lasted more than an hour.

Audience members shouted "liar," jeered and held up signs as Hutchinson and Dr. Jose Romero, state secretary of health, fielded questions on topics that included vaccine safety and effectiveness, long-term side effects, concerns about businesses mandating vaccines for their employees, government transparency and alternative therapies such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin and masks.

Other audience members shared personal stories about how crowded hospitals are endangering their health and that of their families. The event came a day after Hutchinson announced that he was reinstating a public health emergency and calling a special session to lift a state law prohibiting mask mandates for public schools.

Patsy Bedford of Gravette raised concerns at the forum about hospital staff members by their employers being vaccinated asking if employer mandates are a violation of civil rights. Hutchinson replied that private businesses can make their own decisions about vaccinations or masks.

Another man asked why so many people who have had the vaccine are getting the virus. The governor said if a vaccine has a 90 percent effectiveness that means one in 10 people who are vaccinated can still get the virus.

Ashley McFadin, a Siloam Springs native who now lives in Fayetteville, said her brother almost died because local hospitals were diverting patients and no beds were available. McFadin appealed to community members to get vaccinated and protect their loved ones.

Sandi Bertaux of Lowell said she has been fighting cancer for four years and may have to delay surgery to keep the cancer from spreading if hospitals continue to be full because of low vaccination rates.

Other attendees held different points of view. Cindy Sigmon, who came from Rogers to attend the meeting said those who were there in opposition to the vaccine have done their research and accused Hutchinson of sidestepping the concerns and creating distrust between people and the state government.

Sheila Phillips, who came from Prairie Grove, said before the start of the talk attendees were there to have their voices heard. Phillips said the Center for Disease Control (CDC) was flip-flopping on this like mask mandates and how there is no differentiation in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing of Influenza and the coronavirus.

Three days before Hutchinson came to Siloam Springs, the CDC updated its guidelines for fully vaccinated people recommending that everyone wearing a mask in public settings in areas of substantial and high transmission regardless of vaccination status, according to a press release from the CDC.

CDC officials also said on July 21, in a release to individuals performing coronavirus testing that it will withdraw the request to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization of the real-time PCR Diagnostic panel by December 31.

Siloam Springs community leaders also weighed in on the governor's visit. City Administrator Phillip Patterson said the city was pleased the governor came to Siloam Springs and while good information was exchanged there were hopes of having a better dialogue between those opposing views.

During the city board meeting on Aug. 4, city directors David Allen, Brad Burns, Reid Carroll and Carol Smiley said they were appalled at the way Hutchinson was treated and embarrassed for Siloam Springs.

4. Utility rate ordinance

Siloam Springs residents received a break from automatic utility rate increases using the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the next four years.

City directors voted 6-o with Director Reid Carroll absent to pass a modified version of Ordinance 21-23 which suspends utility increases for 2022 and then to evaluate utility rates annually for 2023-2026 to see if an increase is necessary.

Ordinance 21-23 was introduced based on a utility rate study conducted by 1898 & Company. The study evaluated the four utilities: electric, solid waste, water and wastewater which were increased automatically based on the CPI.

The rate study analyzed the current utility rates for all four utilities in Siloam Springs. Dave Naumann, a senior project manager for 1898 & Company said the results showed that the annual increases could be decreased.

Under the rate study, the increase for electric could be reduced by 50 percent; water could be decreased by 70 percent and wastewater by 20 percent.

The only utility which would see an increase was solid waste which the rate study proposed raising by 60 percent. The decreased increases would occur from 2022-2026 and then the city would have to conduct a new rate study on the water utility based on a new Arkansas state law.

Audience members voiced opposition to the ordinance during all three readings. Larry Kenemore, who spoke at all three readings asked city directors when enough was enough.

Kenemore said he and his wife upgraded their central heat and air in 2019 and their bill remained the same. Kenemore also said the city needed to stop saying it would have to cut police and fire budgets if utility rates are not raised.

Daniel Olenick spoke about how he is on disability and his wife doesn't make a lot of money at her job. He also said he has high medical bills and that increase in utility rates would hurt his family.

Jennifer Thorne, a nurse who works with the elderly echoed Olenick's statements and added that seniors are on a fixed income and are not going to be able to afford the increase.

City directors were divided on the issue. Directors Mindy Hunt and Carol Smiley said they won't make up their minds until they hear from as many people as possible. Also Smiley and Director Marla Sappington said they did not understand how the CPI worked.

Director Lesa Rissler said she does not agree with the four-year automatic increase and that utility rates should be looked at annually.

Director Brad Burns was in favor of going with the rate study and Director Reid Carroll said he would support what was best for the city. Director David Allen adamantly opposed the ordinance and said there should be no rate increases.

Burns made an initial motion to pause automatic increases for 2022 and to continue them starting the year after that. Allen made an amended motion to suspend automatic rate increases until 2026, to not have any increase in 2022 and to study rate increases annually after that. This motion passed.

5. First grader needs heart, liver transplant after covid

Zoe Zubiate is not like most seven-year-old's. Zubiate was born with a rare health condition called propionic academia, a rare condition that does not allow her body to properly process certain parts of proteins and fats, according to her mother Christina Trillo.

Zoe was diagnosed with this disorder when she was nine months old, Trillo said. In 2020, Zoe's health began to decline because her liver could not process protein properly, giving off toxins that damaged Zoe's heart and caused a condition called dilated cardiomyopathy, Trillo said.

In the fall of 2020, Zoe was in the hospital waiting for a heart transplant when her medical team managed to get her condition under control with medication and she was allowed to go home to wait for a transplant, Trillo said. Doctors believed that the medications could control Zoe's condition for months or possibly even years.

Then in November of that year, Zoe contracted covid-19. The virus made Zoe very sick, especially impacting her lungs which made her heart condition critical, Trillo said.

Zoe's doctors were initially able to use an ECMO machine to do the work but she was unable to move around and had to be sedated.

In December, Zoe underwent an open heart operation and a Berlin Heart pump was attached to the blood vessels in her abdomen. The Berlin pump allowed Zoe to move around and even get up and walk around twice a day.

Zoe's family received news in January that Zoe would be eligible for a heart and liver transplant at the same time so she ended up having one big surgery rather than two separate procedures.

Trillo's cousin Norma Tarin set up a GoFundMe account with the goal of raising $10,000 for the family's expenses not covered by insurance related to travel and taking off work to stay with Zoe in the hospital. As of Friday, January 15, a total of $1,015.

Zoe received her new heart and liver on Aug. 31. After spending 10 months in St. Louis Children's Hospital she returned home in September.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, perched in a giant display of balloons in her front yard Zoe wore her favorite Wonder Woman costume and watched as a parade of vehicles from the Siloam Springs Police and Fire Department cruised by Zoe's home displaying signs and waving.

This was followed by at least 30 cars which contained Zoe's family and friends. Family member Ali Trujillo reached out to the fire department about organizing the parade.

Zoe's family is excited that she is home and adjusting to life, Trillo said. Trillo is hopeful Zoe can start school again. While Zoe was in the hospital she took online classes at Allen Elementary School with the help of a Chromebook and a hospital teacher, Trillo said.

School staff was elated to hear Zoe's surgery was a success. Principal Michelle Paden, who was principal at Northside Elementary when Zoe was in kindergarten, said Zoe had one of the best attitudes and happiest dispositions of any kid she has ever met.

Trillo hopes that Zoe's story will encourage more people to sign up to be organ donors, saying it's the last gift people can give before they die.

