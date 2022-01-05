Arrests and citations





Dec. 28

• Marci Elaine Reed, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Reno Fagan Smiley, 31, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Dec. 29

• Dave Chase Kersten, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Shane Alejandro Canada, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Benjamin Loyde Vinson, 41, cited in connection with theft of property.

Dec. 30

• Tanya Sue Beachamp, 34, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; theft of property.

• Robin Rejean Willis, 44, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Christopher Jack Woodward, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Rowdi Jo Bush, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Shannon Lane Tucker, 48, arrested in connection of theft of property; violation of the Arkansas hot check law.

• Amram Tokjen, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Douglas Edward Inman Jr, 45, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; endangering the welfare of a minor second degree x2.

• Brian Craig Metzker, 65, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Tyler Craig Mitchell, 29, arrested in connection with theft of property; possession of a controlled substance x3; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 31

• Jonathan Ray Harvey, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• James Bradley Watkins, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Walter Ray Myers, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 1

• Jairon Estuardo Guerra-Guerra, 22, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

• Timothy Kencaid Oneal, 40, arrested in connection with indecent exposure.

• Becky Ann Mathews, 35, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud -- non financial identity fraud; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; operating vehicle with no license plate.

• Alexis Geovany Fernandez-Salgado, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.



