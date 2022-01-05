Sign in
City sales tax receipts up in November

by Marc Hayot | January 5, 2022 at 5:26 a.m.

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 12.6 percent or $100,061 in comparison to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $894,698 last month, compared to $794,637 in November 2020, according to the issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in September.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts was up slightly, 1.28 percent or $4,628 last month, from $360,856 in November 2020 to $365,484 in November 2021.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety, and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:

• Bentonville up 16.91 percent to $3.5 million.

• Eureka Springs up 7.37 percent to $325,475.

• Fayetteville up 13.77 percent to 4.8 million.

• Gentry up 28.92 percent to $152,028.

• Lincoln up 49.52 percent to $90,168.

• Rogers up 13.24 percent to $4.2 million.

• Springdale up 6.28 percent or $3.3 million.

