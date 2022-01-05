Golden Eagles limit turnovers, roll past Aggies

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings

MEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL

^W-L^W-L

SW Assem. of God^6-1^9-3

Science & Arts^5-1^10-3

Texas Wesleyan^5-2^12-3

Oklahoma City^5-2^6-8

Central Christian^4-3^10-4

John Brown^4-3^10-5

Southwestern Christian^4-3^6-4

Panhandle State^4-3^7-5

Wayland Baptist^3-4^7-7

Mid-America Christian^1-6^8-7

UNT-Dallas^1-6^5-9

Langston^0-8^0-12

Jan. 1 results

John Brown 87, Panhandle State 67

SW Assem. of God 80, Mid-America Christian 58

Central Christian at Science & Arts, ppd.

Oklahoma City 2, Wayland Baptist 0 (forfeit)

Texas Wesleyan 2, Langston 0 (forfeit)

Southwestern Christian 73, UNT-Dallas 70

Jan. 3 results

John Brown 2, Wayland Baptist 0 (forfeit)

Southwestern Christian 94, SW Assem. of God 92

Mid-America Christian 85, UNT-Dallas 74

Panhandle State 2, Oklahoma City 0 (forfeit)

Science & Arts 2, Langston 0 (forfeit)

Texas Wesleyan 72, Central Christian 53

Thursday’s games

Southwestern Christian at John Brown

SW Assem. of God at Central Christian

Mid-America Christian at Oklahoma City

Texas Wesleyan at Panhandle State

UNT-Dallas at Langston

Science & Arts at Wayland Baptist

Saturday’s games

John Brown at Mid-America Christian

SW Assem. of God at Langston

Science & Arts at Panhandle Sstate

UNT-Dallas at Central Christian

Oklahoma City at Southwestern Christian

Texas Wesleyan at Wayland Baptist

John Brown's men celebrated New Year's Day by doing one of the most important fundamental things a basketball team can do: Protect the basketball.

The Golden Eagles only turned the ball over five times -- well below their average of nearly 14 a game -- and rolled to a 87-67 victory over Panhandle State on Saturday at Bill George Arena.

JBU head coach Jason Beschta said what made it even more impressive was the Golden Eagles did it against a Panhandle State team that ranked in the top 20 in the nation in turnovers forced.

"Yeah, I mean that's phenomenal against anybody you play," Beschta said. "It'd be phenomenal if you played a high school team probably. For us to do that against a team that's one of the better ones in the NAIA in turnovers forced per game, they're really good at that, they speed you up, they're going to trap you and our decision making was great all night long for the most part. We had two (turnovers) in the first half, finished with five, I mean that's just awesome."

John Brown took the early 2-0 lead on a basket by Densier Carnes and never trailed in the contest.

The Golden Eagles (10-5, 4-3) built up a double-digit lead early in the first half and kept a sizable advantage before taking a 49-33 lead at halftime, led by 12 points from Luke Harper and 10 from D.J. Ellis, who combined to hit 5 of 8 from behind the 3-point line.

Payton Guiot came off the bench and hit three 3-pointers in the first half to help JBU's cause.

The Golden Eagles led by as many as 20 points in the first half.

JBU would lead by as many as 24 points in the second half.

Along with the five turnovers, JBU also had 19 assists, led by six from Carnes, who only scored three points but had 14 rebounds with Brenton Toussaint absent from the lineup.

Ellis also had five assists and five rebounds to go with 16 points.

"I thought we passed up some layups, especially in the first half, to pass it," Beschta said. "We shoot a ton of threes, but we had great looks tonight."

JBU hit 16 of 46 from behind the 3-point line and 29 of 68 overall from the field.

Harper led the Golden Eagles with 18 points, followed by Ellis' 16, Guiot 15 and Ira Perrier 10. Rokas Grabliauskas hit three 3-pointers off the bench and had nine points for John Brown.

Rayquan Elliott led Panhandle State (6-5, 3-3) with 19 points, while Jalen Thomas and Justin Pile each had 13. The Aggies hit 26 of 63 from the field and 6 of 18 from behind the 3-point line.

"We did some things to try and change up a little bit how we play, change in tempo defensively," Beschta said. "You saw us out there doing some pressing, some different defenses in the half court. I thought we did a good job of that. We've got to adjust as everyone is going to have to do, playing with different lineups with guys out at times, and how can you make that work playing guys at different positions and adjust. I thought we did a really good job adjusting to that."

JBU picked up another conference win by forfeit Monday when Wayland Baptist was unable to make the trip to Siloam Springs because of covid-19 protocols.

By conference rule, games canceled by covid will result in a forfeit instead of trying to make them up.

So JBU will now prepare for its Thursday home game against Southwestern Christian, which defeated UNT-Dallas on Saturday and was scheduled to play Southwestern Assemblies of God on Monday.

"I think they're similar to Panhandle," Beschta said. "They can get out and pressure and trap and do some things with some athletes. But they're bigger when they do it. We're a little smaller now with Brent not out there, but I think it changes some of our looks as well. It gives us an extra ball handler on the floor, extra shooter on the floor, ability to switch more when need be. It'll be interesting to see how this works as we play better and better teams."

John Brown 87, Panhandle State 67

Panhandle State^33^34^--^67

John Brown^49^38^--^87

Panhandle State (6-5, 3-3): Elliott 19, Thomas 13, Pile 13, Ellis 7, Sumo 6, Chatman 5, Alkannama 2, Ludi-Herrera 2.

John Brown (10-5, 4-3): Harper 18, Ellis 16, Guiot 15, Perrier 10, Grabliauskas 9, Taylor 7, Beckom 5, Obradovic 4, Carnes 3.