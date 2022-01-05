Herald-Leader obituaries for Jan. 5, 2022

Nellie Kathryn Birkes

Nellie Kathryn Birkes, 80, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at her home.

She was born Oct. 5, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ark., to Euel and Nellie Eads. She served her community in various clerical jobs. Throughout her life she enjoyed crafting and dancing. Above all, she cherished the time she spent with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Donald Neal Eads, two sisters, Eueline Taylor and Nancy Girdner, and great-grandson Bryant McReynolds.

She is survived by two sons: Steven Glory of West Siloam Springs, Okla., and Brad Birkes and his wife, Tina, of Siloam Springs; daughter, Tahmra Shelley and her husband, Stanley of Stilwell, Okla.; sister, Corine Guthrie of Westville, Okla.; five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many other loved ones.

Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Joyce Ann Foster-Wright

Joyce Ann Foster-Wright, 87, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Jan. 1, 2022.

She was born Sept. 12, 1934, in Booneville, Ark., to Guy "Bud" Foster and Edith Gilbert Foster.

She married Bobby G. Wright, on Aug. 28, 1951, and were married for 70 years. They owned Dairy Queen on Tulsa Street for 13 years. She also worked at Arkansas State Bank of Siloam Springs, Webb Wheel and Morris Tax Service. She was also a member of Eastgate Church of Christ in Siloam Springs.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one premature son, Steven Britt Wright; son, Jay Alan Wright; brothers, Dan Foster, Guy Scott Foster and Lyndell Foster.

She is survived by her daughter, Crissa Wright Nixon and husband Larry, of Fayetteville, Ark.; sons, Scott Wright and Brad Wright, both of Siloam Springs; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, with Art Morris officiating.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

James Lee McKenzie

James Lee McKenzie, 81, of Rogers, Ark., died Jan. 1, 2022.

He was born July 5, 1940, to Gordon McKenzie and Lorene Trok McKenzie.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Irene; and one sister, Charlene Pickett.

He is survived by his daughter, Laura McKenzie, of Rogers.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Rogers City Cemetery in Rogers.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Franklin (Tooter) Leroy Trollinger

Frank Leroy Trollinger, 76, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away at the Circle Of Life Hospice in Springdale, AR on January 1, 2022.

Frank was born on July 30, 1946, in Fayetteville AR to Louis and Clara Trollinger. He married the love of his life Linda Trollinger on January 10, 1975, in Fayetteville. He spent many years and many millions of miles behind the steering wheel of an 18 wheeler. He was a great provider for his family even if it meant missing a lot of family functions. But as soon as he was home you had every minute and every second of his time. He drove for 50 years and spent 30 years of that with Wal-Mart Transportation. After retiring you would find him on Grand Lake with a fishing pole in his hands catching anything that would bite. He loved to go hunting with his son and grandsons. Don't forget those grandbabies and great grandbabies that brought so much joy and love to his heart. He now has a silver boat that sparkles, a rod and reel made of gold, and the fish will always bite.

He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Clara Trollinger; one son, Harold Happy; brother, James Trollinger and in-law John and Cledith Hudson.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda Trollinger of the home: son, Paul Happy and wife Marla of Gentry, AR: one daughter, Karla Happy and husband Scott Martin of Springdale, AR; 3 grandsons, Kenley Happy and wife Amelia of Wichita Falls, Texas, Jonathan Happy of Gentry, AR, and Cody Harrelson and wife Alexis of Springdale, AR; 3 granddaughters, Briana Horne and husband Weston of Hot Springs, AR, Keely Harrelson of Springdale, AR, and Taleah Harrelson and Ethan Murphree of Springdale, AR, as well as 3 bonus grandchildren, Sabra, Brittany and Morgan; 5 great- grandchildren, Hannah Happy, Stella Ferguson, Carter Harrelson, Henry Happy and Lincoln Horne; brothers Joe Trollinger and wife Debra of West Siloam Springs, OK, Johnny Trollinger and Ronnie Trollinger; twin sisters Marilyn and Carolyn and three half-brothers, Pete, John and Lee.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 on Friday, January 7, 2022. The service will take place on Saturday January 8, 2022, at 2 p.m at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home at 1401 E Main Street, Siloam Springs, AR, 72761. He will be laid to rest at the Johnson Cemetery in West Siloam Springs, OK. Masks are required.

PAID OBITUARY