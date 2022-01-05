JBU women open 2022 with win

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings

WOMEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL

^W-L^W-L

Wayland Baptist^7-0^15-1

Texas Wesleyan^6-1^12-1

Langston^6-2^11-3

Mid-America Christian^5-2^12-2

Oklahoma City^4-3^9-3

Science & Arts^3-3^9-4

Southwestern Christian^3-4^8-5

John Brown^3-4^7-8

UNT-Dallas^2-5^8-6

Panhandle State^2-5^4-5

SW Assem. of God^1-6^4-9

Central Christian^0-7^1-13

Jan. 1 results

John Brown 80, Panhandle State 65

Mid-America Christian 71, SW Assem. of God 58

Central Christian at Science & Arts, ppd.

Wayland Baptist 2, Oklahoma City 0 (forfeit)

Texas Wesleyan 88, Langston 49

Southwestern Christian 71, UNT-Dallas 56

Jan. 3 results

Wayland Baptist 2, John Brown (forfeit)

Southwestern Christian 72, SW Assem. of God 56

Mid-America Christian 99, UNT-Dallas 74

Panhandle State 2, Oklahoma City 0

Langston 71, Science & Arts 57

Texas Wesleyan 82, Central Christian 46

Thursday’s games

Southwestern Christian at John Brown

SW Assem. of God at Central Christian

Mid-America Christian at Oklahoma City

Texas Wesleyan at Panhandle State

UNT-Dallas at Langston

Science & Arts at Wayland Baptist

Saturday’s games

John Brown at Mid-America Christian

SW Assem. of God at Langston

Science & Arts at Panhandle Sstate

UNT-Dallas at Central Christian

Oklahoma City at Southwestern Christian

Texas Wesleyan at Wayland Baptist

John Brown returned from Christmas break in red-hot fashion to start Saturday's game against Panhandle State.

The Golden Eagles cooled off in the second half but were still good enough to finish off a 80-65 victory on New Year's Day.

JBU led 48-34 at halftime after hitting 18 of 33 from the field and a torrid 8 of 13 from behind the 3-point line, led by 4 of 4 from deep by Natalie Smith, who scored 14 points in the first half.

JBU only hit 9 of 28 from the field and 1 of 6 from 3-point land in the second half.

"I thought first half we really looked well," said JBU head coach Jeff Soderquist. "I thought this looked like a typical game after break. I thought second half we looked tired and dead legged. I was worried about that coming out of halftime."

Prior to Saturday's game, JBU had not played in three weeks. The team came back after the Christmas holiday to try and get back into shape.

"I thought second half we looked a little dead legged and were standing around offensively and defensively," Soderquist said.

The Golden Eagles knocked down six 3-pointers in the first quarter. Smith hit three of those, while Lisa Vanoverberghe, Maddie Altman and Emily Sanders also hit treys.

JBU built a 28-18 lead after the first quarter and led by as many as 19 in the first half.

Soderquist said a bright spot was the Golden Eagles' ball movement to find the open shooter, something the team struggled with in the first semester.

"I thought we did that really well in the first half," he said. "That's one thing we've been emphasizing. If we can keep doing that, that's a good deal."

Panhandle State (3-5, 1-5) guarded JBU's shooters closer in the second half but the Golden Eagles did a good job of getting the ball inside and getting to the free throw line. JBU hit 13 of 18 free throws in the second half.

"They take away the threes, you've got to get inside," Soderquist said. "That's the way we've always countered what they're doing."

Tarrah Stephens led JBU with 18 points and 11 reounds, while Smith had 16, Vanoverberghe 14 and Sanders 10.

Cassia McCaskill led Panhandle State with 25 points, while Briana Marquez had 10.

The Golden Eagles were all set to play Wayland Baptist on Monday evening at Bill George Arena but the game was canceled because of covid-19 protocols, according to an announcement from Robyn Daugherty, JBU director of athletics.

JBU forfeited the game 2-0 to Wayland Baptist, which had been in town since Saturday and had attended the game Saturday against Panhandle State.

JBU (7-8, 3-4) and Wayland Baptist were warming up for Monday's game when the decision was made to cancel the game.

JBU is scheduled to host Southwestern Christian on Thursday but that game's status is uncertain as of presstime.

John Brown 80, Panhandle State 65

Panhandle State^18^16^14^17^--^65

John Brown^28^20^10^22^--^80

Panhandle State: McCaskill 25, Marquez 10, Jones 8, Quintero 7, Williamson 6, Williams 4, Samo 4, Gonzalez 1.

John Brown: Stephens 18, Smith 16, Vanoverberghe 14, Sanders 10, Altman 9, Lathan 6, Sisk 3, Anderson 2, Harris 2.