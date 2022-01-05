Letter to the Editor

For God so loved the World

Everybody knows John 3:16, but MAGA Christians think that means just the white people of the world. In the "Great Commission" (Matthew 28:19-20), Jesus suggested believers should make disciples of the white people in all nations, or so the MAGA Christians think.

MAGA Christians envision heaven as populated only by white people. But Revelation 7:9 debunks that false assumption, which depicts "a great multitude from every nation, tribe, people and language" (NIV). The CEV has, "every race, tribe, nation, and language," (see also ERV, GNT, MSG, NABRE, and NCB).

Wow! God wants Heaven to be a multicultural society? MAGA Christians and Republicans certainly won't be welcome there! They are doing everything they can to Make America White Again, MAWA!

Why do MAGA Christian leaders, like Franklin Graham and Robert Jeffress, demonize Democrats? Graham, "Progressive means atheist, and secularism and communism are both Godless." Jeffress, "The Democrat Party is a Godless Party, they are a Godless Party, and they worship Moloch the god of child sacrifice."

This has been the Gospel of hate and fear mongering preached by Evangelical Leaders against Democrats for decades, and their sheeple eat it up. They ignore every passage in the New Testament, which teaches the love of God.

They hate the Democrats for championing a multicultural society in America. Oh, they say it is abortion! But that is a lie, the abortion issue was concocted by Paul Weyrich and Jerry Falwell as a smokescreen for racism, since Falwell's Lynchburg Christian School had been denied tax exemption and denied receiving tax-exempt donations because of racial discrimination.

One can learn the facts by reading, "Bad Faith: Race and the rise of the Religious Right," by Randall Balmer.

A little advice from the Bible is appropriate, "but test everything that is said to be sure it is true, and if it is, then accept it." (1 Thessalonians 5:21 The Living Bible).

Franklin Graham and Robert Jeffress and all other MAGA Leaders, i.e., Ron Wood, hate all Christians who are democrats because they believe differently. They are heretics!

Graham tells them, "There's more of us than there is of you so, shut up and sit down!"

And the MAGA crowd cheered and clapped.

A society without these hateful bigots would be peaceful and heavenly!

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs