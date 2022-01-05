McCord retires after 40 years in banking

Tim McCord started his career in the banking world on Jan. 4, 1982, and he will end his career exactly 40 years later.

McCord's last day at Generations Bank was on Jan. 4, he said. A retirement party was held on Jan. 3 at the Torres family barn.

A talent for math

McCord grew up in Blackwell, Okla. He attended college at Central State University (now the University of Central Oklahoma), McCord said. He initially majored in computer science and math, but switched his major to business, McCord said.

While at Central State University McCord served on the student senate, he said. McCord said it was this service that helped him land his first job at First National Bank (FNB) of Oklahoma City.

David Jones, who hired McCord, was also a part of the student government at Oklahoma State University (OSU). Jones had been taking postgraduate courses at Central State University where he had read about McCord in the student paper and remembered him when McCord applied for a job at FNB.

McCord was the first person hired at FNB who did not have a degree from The University of Oklahoma or OSU.

Bank failures and a new position

The two best offers McCord received were from FNB and the Western Company, an oil company, he said. McCord said he gave banking a try because the hours were better.

McCord was hired as a Financial Systems Analyst for a new department composed of financial analysts and computer programmers, he said.

"It was a forerunner of data mining," McCord said. "That's where I learned financial modeling. We used a program called VisiCalc on an Apple 2C."

The VisiCalc program was a forerunner to Excel and was the first computer of that kind in the bank, McCord said.

It was a fortuitous decision because six months after McCord began working at FNB the oil bust happened on July 4, 1982, he said.

McCord said there were numerous things that led to the bust but said the defining moment was when Penn Square Bank failed.

Moving to Siloam Springs

In 1986, First National Bank of Oklahoma City also failed, McCord said. The bank held on for four years following the collapse of Penn Square Bank, but eventually it failed too, McCord said. Shortly before the bank failed, McCord moved in to commercial lending, he said.

"Since the problem was regional and all lenders jumped ship and left the city," McCord said. "They were pleading for warm bodies. I was able to make the change. I wanted to have lending experience."

After a year, the McCords wanted to get back out in the community and leave the Oklahoma City area, McCord said.

McCord said he made a list of the perfect place to live with amenities like a university, diverse economy, a lake and was pretty. Siloam Springs offered everything McCord was looking for except a lake, but there were lakes in surrounding areas so the family decided to move, McCord said.

Another reason for the move was that McCord wanted a community that would give him the opportunity to volunteer.

"When you're in a big city market and work in a bank, local chambers and organizations only attract high level officers in the bank," McCord said. "You come to Siloam Springs and they welcome everyone to contribute and make a difference in the community."

McCord started at Arkansas State Bank in 1987, he said.

McCord recalls how when Fridays came and workers from Allen Canning Company and Simmons Foods would come in during lunch to cash or deposit checks everyone, including McCord and the bank president, would run teller lines to process those payments.

Around 2004, Arkansas State Bank was sold to Liberty Bank, McCord said. He worked there for about a year as the manager of the Siloam Springs branch before he decided to move on.

"At one point the owner of the bank, he wanted young and pretty on the front desk," McCord said. "So the person that that impacted the most was someone who wasn't young. That requirement led to me deciding it was time to make a change."

Around that time Signature Bank wanted to establish a branch in Siloam Springs so McCord went to work there along with Steve Wilmott and Beverly Lesgarde.

The first person they hired was the person who was not young and pretty, McCord said. That person ended up being extremely successful in pulling people from Liberty Bank, McCord said.

During the Great Recession, Signature Bank had to shrink and spun off the Rogers and Siloam Springs branches off to Generations Bank, which owned stock in Signature Bank, McCord said.

Generations Bank focused more on family businesses instead of publicly traded companies, McCord said.

Memoirs of a banker

When asked about some of his more memorable moments during his career, McCord spoke about some highs and lows. When FNB failed, McCord remembered pulling all nighters to come up with packages to attract capital.

"In the financial systems side we generated scenarios as to how the bank would survive," McCord said.

McCord said he remembered people in suits from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation coming in to examine the bank's paperwork.

Another memorable moment in McCord's career was Y2K, he said. McCord was one of the few who owned a computer so he was made IT Director.

As part of a committee where the community was assessing risk, McCord met at the chamber with representatives from the city and utilities and discussed the situation. Everyone compared notes and came to the conclusion that everything would be alright, McCord said.

While not making light of Y2K, which was predicted to cause severe computer problems, some experts said it could cause problems with the economy when Jan. 1, 2000, came.

McCord said all of the upgrades done on the computer systems around that time were enough to ensure there would not be any problems.

One of the things McCord struggled with was government regulations, he said. McCord spent some time as a compliance officer and found that government regulations were unreal.

"It's gotten to the point where the government wants to tell you who to make a loan to and who not to," McCord said. "What was intended to protect the consumer now it takes forever to go through the process."

Volunteering

McCord has been a long time volunteer with a number of different organizations.

McCord presently volunteers on the boards of Choices Pregnancy Center, Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Board of Trustees, Siloam Springs Public Schools Foundation, Roy Chesney Fund and Siloam Springs Public Facilities Board, he said.

McCord is currently the chairperson of the board of Choices Pregnancy Center, the hospital board and the Roy Chesney Fund, he said.

The future

When asked about the future, McCord said he was not sure but has a few ideas. One of the things McCord said he wants to do is to write a blog on business loans.

He also intends to continue volunteering but maybe not as heavily as he once did, McCord said. There are also some thing McCord is working on that he did not want to discuss at this point, he said.

"It's nice when you can choose what you want to spend time with and not have to come into the office," McCord said.