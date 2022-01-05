Ninth-grade girls win at Santa Slam

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls defeated Providence Academy 44-11 in the Santa Slam tournament in Pea Ridge on Monday afternoon.

The Lady Panthers (3-6) led 6-0 after the first quarter and 22-4 at halftime before pulling ahead 30-8 going into the fourth quarter.

Kaidence Prendergast led the Lady Panthers with 16 points, while Aveary Speed had eight, Haylie Fox five, Ruth Hansen and Jasmin Labitad each with four, Reese Sutulovich and Andrea Reynoso each with two.

Boys

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys were defeated 39-33 by Providence Academy in the Santa Slam on Monday.

Providence led 9-4 after the first period and 19-14 at halftime. The Panthers trimmed the Patriots' lead to 25-23 going into the fourth quarter.

Noah Shipp led Siloam Springs with nine points, while Braydon Snyder had seven, Jackson Still six, Josiah Thompson four, Kimber Haggard three and Wyatt Pennington and Dylan Dunn each with two.

Up next

Both teams are scheduled to return to action in the Santa Slam on Wednesday against Pea Ridge before playing Springdale George on Thursday.