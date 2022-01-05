Sample ballots available for February elections

Sample ballots are now available for the February 8th Special County Commissioner District #3, Special Colcord Schools and Jay Schools Board of Education Primary Elections. Voters can download a sample ballot using the State Election Board's OK Voter Portal at www.oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or pick up a copy at the Delaware County Election board during normal business hours.

County Election Board Secretary, Crystal January, reminds voters that sample ballots are specific to each person.

"If the OK Voter Portal indicates that you have no sample ballots available, it means you are not eligible to vote in an upcoming election. We recommend checking the OK Voter Portal to make sure you have an election before heading to the polls."

January said sample ballots will also be posted outside every precinct polling place on Election Day, so voters can review them before casting their votes.

The Delaware County Election Board is located at 225 S 5th St., Jay, OK and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, please contact the Election Board at 918-253-8762 or [email protected]