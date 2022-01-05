SSHS basketball heads to Mountain Home

5A-West Conference basketball standings
Girls^Overall^Conf.
Team^W-L^W-L
Alma^7-5^0-0
Greenbrier^8-3^0-0
Greenwood^9-4^0-0
Mountain Home^3-10^0-0
Russellville^3-6^0-0
Siloam Springs^9-3^0-0
Van Buren^5-6^0-0
Vilonia^8-2^0-0
January 7
Siloam Springs at Mountain Home
Alma at Vilonia
Greenbrier at Van Buren
Russellville at Greenwood
January 11
Siloam Springs at Alma
Russellville at Greenbrier
Van Buren at Greenwood
Vilonia at Mountain Home
January 14
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs
Greenwood at Vilonia
Alma at Russellville
Mountain Home at Van Buren
January 18
Siloam Springs at Greenwood
Greenbrier at Vilonia
Mountain Home at Russellville
Van Buren at Alma
January 21
Russellville at Siloam Springs
Alma at Greenbrier
Greenwood at Mountain Home
Vilonia at Van Buren
January 25
Van Buren at Siloam Springs
Greenbrier at Mountain Home
Alma at Greenwood
Vilonia at Russellville
January 28
Siloam Springs at Vilonia
Greenwood at Greenbrier
Mountain Home at Alma
Russellville at Van Buren
February 4
Mountain Home at Siloam Springs
Russellville at Greenwood
Van Buren at Greenbrier
Vilonia at Alma
February 8
Alma at Siloam Springs
Greenbrier at Russellville
Greenwood at Van Buren
Mountain Home at Vilonia
February 11
Siloam Springs at Greenbrier
Russellville at Alma
Van Buren at Mountain Home
Vilonia at Greenwood
February 15
Greenwood at Siloam Springs
Alma at Van Buren
Russellville at Mountain Home
Vilonia at Greenbrier
February 18
Siloam Springs at Russellville
Greenbrier at Alma
Mountain Home at Greenwood
Van Buren at Vilonia
February 22
Siloam Springs at Van Buren
Greenwood at Alma
Mountain Home at Greenbrier
Russellville at Vilonia
February 25
Vilonia at Siloam Springs
Alma at Mountain Home
Greenbrier at Greenwood
Van Buren at Russellville
5A-West Conference basketball standings
Boys^Overall^Conf.
Team^W-L^W-L
Alma^2-4^0-0
Greenbrier^8-4^0-0
Greenwood^4-10^0-0
Mountain Home^2-10^0-0
Russellville^8-6^0-0
Siloam Springs^8-4^0-0
Van Buren^7-5^0-0
Vilonia^5-7^0-0
January 7
Siloam Springs at Mountain Home
Alma at Vilonia
Greenbrier at Van Buren
Russellville at Greenwood
January 11
Siloam Springs at Alma
Russellville at Greenbrier
Van Buren at Greenwood
Vilonia at Mountain Home
January 14
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs
Greenwood at Vilonia
Alma at Russellville
Mountain Home at Van Buren
January 18
Siloam Springs at Greenwood
Greenbrier at Vilonia
Mountain Home at Russellville
Van Buren at Alma
January 21
Russellville at Siloam Springs
Alma at Greenbrier
Greenwood at Mountain Home
Vilonia at Van Buren
January 25
Van Buren at Siloam Springs
Greenbrier at Mountain Home
Alma at Greenwood
Vilonia at Russellville
January 28
Siloam Springs at Vilonia
Greenwood at Greenbrier
Mountain Home at Alma
Russellville at Van Buren
February 4
Mountain Home at Siloam Springs
Russellville at Greenwood
Van Buren at Greenbrier
Vilonia at Alma
February 8
Alma at Siloam Springs
Greenbrier at Russellville
Greenwood at Van Buren
Mountain Home at Vilonia
February 11
Siloam Springs at Greenbrier
Russellville at Alma
Van Buren at Mountain Home
Vilonia at Greenwood
February 15
Greenwood at Siloam Springs
Alma at Van Buren
Russellville at Mountain Home
Vilonia at Greenbrier
February 18
Siloam Springs at Russellville
Greenbrier at Alma
Mountain Home at Greenwood
Van Buren at Vilonia
February 22
Siloam Springs at Van Buren
Greenwood at Alma
Mountain Home at Greenbrier
Russellville at Vilonia
February 25
Vilonia at Siloam Springs
Alma at Mountain Home
Greenbrier at Greenwood
Van Buren at Russellville
Siloam Springs' basketball teams open 5A-West Conference play on Friday by making one of the longest road trips of the season.
The Panthers and Lady Panthers head east on U.S. Hwy 412 to play at Mountain Home to start the grind of league play at The Hangar.
For the Siloam Springs girls (9-3) it's a return to the same place where the Lady Panthers picked up a 40-37 road victory last season.
"Mountain Home is traditionally a tough place to play," said Siloam Springs girls coach Tim Rippy. "They are very well-coached and we will definitely have to earn what we get on the road. It will be important for our players to play with mental toughness and grit to come away with a victory."
Siloam Springs throttled Mountain Home 57-31 in Siloam Springs a year ago.
The Lady Bombers are off to a 3-10 start so far in the 2021-22 season.
Siloam Springs meanwhile is coming off a 2-1 run last week at the Gravette Christmas Tournament, losing to Bentonville 56-31 in the championship game.
Brooke Ross leads the Lady Panthers in scoring at 10.9 points per game, while Mimo Jacklik is at 9.5, Brooke Smith 9.3, Reina Tiefel 7.2 and Emily Keehn 4.4
On the boys side, Siloam Springs was swept by Mountain Home last season.
The Bombers rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat Siloam Springs 53-47 in overtime at the Panther Activity Center in the first meeting. Coach Tim Stewart and guard Josh Stewart both missed that game because of covid-19 protocols.
In the return meeting at Mountain Home, with both Stewarts on the bench, the Bombers pulled away late for a 60-48 victory.
The Bombers are off to a 2-10 start to the season this year.
The Panthers (8-4) are coming off a tournament championship in the Gravette Christmas Tournament last week. The Panthers defeated Life Way Christian, Elkins in overtime and tournament host Gravette.
Overall, Siloam Springs has won five straight games.
"We are excited to be going into conference play on a nice win streak," Tim Stewart said. "We see that the kids have been gradually improving all year, and we believe that will continue. Mountain Home is always a very tough place to play and we know the guys are excited to start the conference season off right. It's going to be a fun Friday."
Josh Stewart leads the Panthers in scoring at 17.1 points per game, while Nate Vachon is at 10.8 points per game and Dalton Newman 10 per contest.
In the Gravette Tournament, Brendan Lashley averaged 7.3 points per game, while Jedi Hunter averaged 6.3 points in that stretch.