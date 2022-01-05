SSHS basketball heads to Mountain Home

5A-West Conference basketball standings

Girls^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Alma^7-5^0-0

Greenbrier^8-3^0-0

Greenwood^9-4^0-0

Mountain Home^3-10^0-0

Russellville^3-6^0-0

Siloam Springs^9-3^0-0

Van Buren^5-6^0-0

Vilonia^8-2^0-0

January 7

Siloam Springs at Mountain Home

Alma at Vilonia

Greenbrier at Van Buren

Russellville at Greenwood

January 11

Siloam Springs at Alma

Russellville at Greenbrier

Van Buren at Greenwood

Vilonia at Mountain Home

January 14

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs

Greenwood at Vilonia

Alma at Russellville

Mountain Home at Van Buren

January 18

Siloam Springs at Greenwood

Greenbrier at Vilonia

Mountain Home at Russellville

Van Buren at Alma

January 21

Russellville at Siloam Springs

Alma at Greenbrier

Greenwood at Mountain Home

Vilonia at Van Buren

January 25

Van Buren at Siloam Springs

Greenbrier at Mountain Home

Alma at Greenwood

Vilonia at Russellville

January 28

Siloam Springs at Vilonia

Greenwood at Greenbrier

Mountain Home at Alma

Russellville at Van Buren

February 4

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs

Russellville at Greenwood

Van Buren at Greenbrier

Vilonia at Alma

February 8

Alma at Siloam Springs

Greenbrier at Russellville

Greenwood at Van Buren

Mountain Home at Vilonia

February 11

Siloam Springs at Greenbrier

Russellville at Alma

Van Buren at Mountain Home

Vilonia at Greenwood

February 15

Greenwood at Siloam Springs

Alma at Van Buren

Russellville at Mountain Home

Vilonia at Greenbrier

February 18

Siloam Springs at Russellville

Greenbrier at Alma

Mountain Home at Greenwood

Van Buren at Vilonia

February 22

Siloam Springs at Van Buren

Greenwood at Alma

Mountain Home at Greenbrier

Russellville at Vilonia

February 25

Vilonia at Siloam Springs

Alma at Mountain Home

Greenbrier at Greenwood

Van Buren at Russellville

Boys^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Alma^2-4^0-0

Greenbrier^8-4^0-0

Greenwood^4-10^0-0

Mountain Home^2-10^0-0

Russellville^8-6^0-0

Siloam Springs^8-4^0-0

Van Buren^7-5^0-0

Vilonia^5-7^0-0

January 7

Siloam Springs at Mountain Home

Alma at Vilonia

Greenbrier at Van Buren

Russellville at Greenwood

January 11

Siloam Springs at Alma

Russellville at Greenbrier

Van Buren at Greenwood

Vilonia at Mountain Home

January 14

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs

Greenwood at Vilonia

Alma at Russellville

Mountain Home at Van Buren

January 18

Siloam Springs at Greenwood

Greenbrier at Vilonia

Mountain Home at Russellville

Van Buren at Alma

January 21

Russellville at Siloam Springs

Alma at Greenbrier

Greenwood at Mountain Home

Vilonia at Van Buren

January 25

Van Buren at Siloam Springs

Greenbrier at Mountain Home

Alma at Greenwood

Vilonia at Russellville

January 28

Siloam Springs at Vilonia

Greenwood at Greenbrier

Mountain Home at Alma

Russellville at Van Buren

February 4

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs

Russellville at Greenwood

Van Buren at Greenbrier

Vilonia at Alma

February 8

Alma at Siloam Springs

Greenbrier at Russellville

Greenwood at Van Buren

Mountain Home at Vilonia

February 11

Siloam Springs at Greenbrier

Russellville at Alma

Van Buren at Mountain Home

Vilonia at Greenwood

February 15

Greenwood at Siloam Springs

Alma at Van Buren

Russellville at Mountain Home

Vilonia at Greenbrier

February 18

Siloam Springs at Russellville

Greenbrier at Alma

Mountain Home at Greenwood

Van Buren at Vilonia

February 22

Siloam Springs at Van Buren

Greenwood at Alma

Mountain Home at Greenbrier

Russellville at Vilonia

February 25

Vilonia at Siloam Springs

Alma at Mountain Home

Greenbrier at Greenwood

Van Buren at Russellville

Siloam Springs' basketball teams open 5A-West Conference play on Friday by making one of the longest road trips of the season.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers head east on U.S. Hwy 412 to play at Mountain Home to start the grind of league play at The Hangar.

For the Siloam Springs girls (9-3) it's a return to the same place where the Lady Panthers picked up a 40-37 road victory last season.

"Mountain Home is traditionally a tough place to play," said Siloam Springs girls coach Tim Rippy. "They are very well-coached and we will definitely have to earn what we get on the road. It will be important for our players to play with mental toughness and grit to come away with a victory."

Siloam Springs throttled Mountain Home 57-31 in Siloam Springs a year ago.

The Lady Bombers are off to a 3-10 start so far in the 2021-22 season.

Siloam Springs meanwhile is coming off a 2-1 run last week at the Gravette Christmas Tournament, losing to Bentonville 56-31 in the championship game.

Brooke Ross leads the Lady Panthers in scoring at 10.9 points per game, while Mimo Jacklik is at 9.5, Brooke Smith 9.3, Reina Tiefel 7.2 and Emily Keehn 4.4

On the boys side, Siloam Springs was swept by Mountain Home last season.

The Bombers rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat Siloam Springs 53-47 in overtime at the Panther Activity Center in the first meeting. Coach Tim Stewart and guard Josh Stewart both missed that game because of covid-19 protocols.

In the return meeting at Mountain Home, with both Stewarts on the bench, the Bombers pulled away late for a 60-48 victory.

The Bombers are off to a 2-10 start to the season this year.

The Panthers (8-4) are coming off a tournament championship in the Gravette Christmas Tournament last week. The Panthers defeated Life Way Christian, Elkins in overtime and tournament host Gravette.

Overall, Siloam Springs has won five straight games.

"We are excited to be going into conference play on a nice win streak," Tim Stewart said. "We see that the kids have been gradually improving all year, and we believe that will continue. Mountain Home is always a very tough place to play and we know the guys are excited to start the conference season off right. It's going to be a fun Friday."

Josh Stewart leads the Panthers in scoring at 17.1 points per game, while Nate Vachon is at 10.8 points per game and Dalton Newman 10 per contest.

In the Gravette Tournament, Brendan Lashley averaged 7.3 points per game, while Jedi Hunter averaged 6.3 points in that stretch.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Reina Tiefel drives to the basket as Bentonville's Olivia Rustad defends during the championship game of the Gravette Christmas Tournament on Dec. 29. Tiefel and the Lady Panthers are scheduled to travel to Mountain Home on Friday to open 5A-West Conference play.

