Obituaries for Siloam Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022





Clay Douglas Brown

Clay Douglas Brown, 63, died Dec. 28, 2021, at his home in Gentry, Ark.

He was born in Seattle, Wash., on Dec. 14, 1958, to Marcus Charles Sr. and Esther Elaine (Neshiem) Brown.

He is preceded in death by both parents, brother, Marcus Charles Brown Jr. and a granddaughter, Adella Ross McTee Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki (Combs) Brown of 34 years; son, Aaron and his wife Brianna Brown of Seattle; daughters, Marie Brown of Gentry, Nicole and husband Jef Gray of Abilene, Texas; brother, D. Richard and wife Antonia Brown of Graham, Wash.; sisters, Karyn Brown of Seattle and Marylyn Withers; and five grandchildren.

Graveside Services will be held at 2:30PM on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Marvin Dale Wilson

Marvin Dale Wilson of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away on December 14, 2021. He was born on September 4, 1949 to Earl (Bill) Wilson and Ida May (Robison) Wilson in Siloam Springs, Arkansas

Marvin was preceded in death by his son Joseph Wilson, parents Bill and Ida Wilson, brothers Denver Wilson, Russell Wilson, Johnny Wilson, and Kenneth Wilson. He is survived by his daughter Stephanie Wilson and son Robert Wilson, grandchildren Matthew Wilson, Dakota Wilson, Cameron Wilson, Kimesha Wilson, and Patrick Wilson. He is also survived by two sisters Linda Sanders-Smith and Thelma Greenberg.

He was buried in Martin Cemetery in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. A graveside memorial service will be planned this summer.

