DaySpring donates to Manna Center

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Manna Center Executive Director Marla Sappington (center), poses with (left to right) Mark Griffith, DaySpring VP sales; Sherri Brooker, manager of the DaySpring Outlet Store; Coplea Doneley, DaySpring's ministry team co-leader and Mark McKane, DaySpring SVP product and business development, on Thursday at DaySpring's corporate headquarters. The Manna Center received a $5,000 donation from DaySpring that day. The money represented a percentage of the proceeds from the company's annual Outlet Store Sale, said Brenda Turner, vice president of communications and administration. DaySpring has been a longtime supporter and ministry partner of The Manna Center, Turner said.

By Marc Hayot

Staff Writer n [email protected]