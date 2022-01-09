Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Randy Torres, left, host of First Friday Coffee, presented Jimmy Allen with a gag gift hospital gown, joking that the gowns are like insurance, "not providing enough coverage," at this month's First Friday Coffee at the American Legion Community Building. Jimmy Allen Insurance was the sponsor for this month's event. The next First Friday Coffee will be at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at Ward Jones.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Randy Torres, left, host of First Friday Coffee, presented Jimmy Allen with a gag gift hospital gown, joking that the gowns are like insurance, "not providing enough coverage," at this month's First Friday Coffee at the American Legion Community Building. Jimmy Allen Insurance was the sponsor for this month's event. The next First Friday Coffee will be at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at Ward Jones.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Randy Torres, left, host of First Friday Coffee, presented Jimmy Allen with a gag gift hospital gown, joking that the gowns are like insurance, "not providing enough coverage," at this month's First Friday Coffee at the American Legion Community Building. Jimmy Allen Insurance was the sponsor for this month's event. The next First Friday Coffee will be at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at Ward Jones.

By Graham Thomas

Staff Writer n [email protected]