Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

First Friday Coffee

by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Randy Torres, left, host of First Friday Coffee, presented Jimmy Allen with a gag gift hospital gown, joking that the gowns are like insurance, &quot;not providing enough coverage,&quot; at this month's First Friday Coffee at the American Legion Community Building. Jimmy Allen Insurance was the sponsor for this month's event. The next First Friday Coffee will be at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at Ward Jones.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Randy Torres, left, host of First Friday Coffee, presented Jimmy Allen with a gag gift hospital gown, joking that the gowns are like insurance, "not providing enough coverage," at this month's First Friday Coffee at the American Legion Community Building. Jimmy Allen Insurance was the sponsor for this month's event. The next First Friday Coffee will be at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at Ward Jones.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Randy Torres, left, host of First Friday Coffee, presented Jimmy Allen with a gag gift hospital gown, joking that the gowns are like insurance, "not providing enough coverage," at this month's First Friday Coffee at the American Legion Community Building. Jimmy Allen Insurance was the sponsor for this month's event. The next First Friday Coffee will be at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at Ward Jones.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Randy Torres, left, host of First Friday Coffee, presented Jimmy Allen with a gag gift hospital gown, joking that the gowns are like insurance, "not providing enough coverage," at this month's First Friday Coffee at the American Legion Community Building. Jimmy Allen Insurance was the sponsor for this month's event. The next First Friday Coffee will be at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at Ward Jones.

By Graham Thomas

Staff Writer n [email protected]

Print Headline: First Friday Coffee

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT