JBU men fall in second half against Southwestern Christian

With only eight players available, the John Brown University men's basketball team fought to an 11-point lead early in the second half, but would run out of firepower down the stretch as Southwestern Christian (Okla.) nabbed a 95-83 win on Thursday evening inside Bill George Arena.

Nearly 65 percent of John Brown's (10-6, 4-4 Sooner Athletic) field goal attempts came from behind the arc, but the hosts weren't able to ever find a consistent groove from long range, finishing the night 16-of-48 (33 percent).

Still, the Golden Eagles relied on nine points apiece from senior Luke Harper and junior DJ Ellis to take a six-point lead into the intermission, 42-36.

Southwestern Christian (7-4, 5-3) came storming back with a vengeance in the second half, sinking nine of its first 10 field goal attempts en route to finish the second half with a 64 percent effort (18-of-28) from the field.

Also efficient in the second half, the Eagles converted 15-of-20 from the free throw line and sunk an astonishing 8-of-11 triples attempted (73 percent).

Harper led the way with 20 points and six assists, while Ellis finished with a 17-point effort. Sophomore Noah Taylor came off the bench to supply five triples to contribute 15 points, and junior Payton Guiot posted four triples to end the evening with 12 points.

Senior Ira Perrier led all players with 11 rebounds, but the visitors bested JBU on the glass overall, 39-35.

Southwestern Christian dominated the paint, mostly via earning fouls in the post and cashing in at the charity stripe. SCU held a 60-36 scoring edge in the paint and a 32-25 margin in bench scoring.

Hitting 6-of-8 from long range, Luiz Machado Jr. led all players in scoring with 27 points for the visiting Eagles. Derek Dantzler and Ronald Washington each contributed 16 – including Washington's 10 rebounds to complete the double-double. Khristien White added 11 points in the win.

With John Brown's three-game winning streak now snapped, the Golden Eagles were scheduled to travel to Mid-America Christian on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.

JBU is scheduled to return to Bill George Arena on Thursday to face Science and Arts (Okla.).

Women forfeit vs. SCU, MACU

The John Brown women's basketball team had to forfeit Thursday's game against Southwestern Christian and Saturday's game at MACU, marking three straight forfeits for the Golden Eagles due to covid-19 protocols.

On Monday, the JBU women had to forfeit their game against Wayland Baptist (Texas). The Golden Eagles are now 7-10 overall and 3-6 in the Sooner Athletic Conference with three of the six losses via forfiet.

JBU is scheduled to host Science and Arts (Okla.) on Thursday.