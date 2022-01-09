Lady Panthers escape with victory at Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Siloam Springs held Mountain Home scoreless for 8 minutes, 45 seconds of the second half to rally for a 40-36 victory over the Lady Bombers in the 5A-West Conference opener for both teams Friday at The Hangar.

Mountain Home was enjoying a 25-18 lead after Annie Norcross buried her third 3-pointer with 3:00 left in the third quarter.

The Lady Panthers (10-3, 1-0) scored six straight to end the third, sparking a 17-0 run over 8:45.

Siloam Springs' Brooke Ross gave her team the lead at 26-25, and teammate Emily Keehn scored twice for a 30-25 lead.

Reina Tiefel hit a 3-pointer, and Faith Ellis scored to push the Lady Panthers' lead to double digits at 35-25.

The Lady Bombers finally ended their drought with 2:15 remaining on a Kamryn Mullin basket, and Mountain Home made a late rally behind three 3-pointers by Parker Huskey.

Huskey's third 3-pointer brought the Lady Bombers within 38-36 with :30 remaining. Mountain Home put Siloam Springs in the bonus with 8.2 seconds left to play, and Brooke Smith went to the line for a one-and-one.

Smith missed the front end, and Mullin grabbed the loose ball rebound for Mountain Home. The ball was knocked away by Siloam Springs, and Smith came up with a layup to ice the victory.

Tiefel led all scorers with 16 points, and Ross added 13 for the Lady Panthers, who were without starting point guard Mimo Jacklik.

"We're glad to escape the trip to Mountain Home with a win," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "We didn't play our best, but we made plays when we had to have them at the end. Credit Reina Tiefel with a solid performance and Brooke Smith did a nice job of filling in at point guard due to an illness. All in all, we are happy to start conference with a win on the road.

Norcross paced Mountain Home with 13 points.

The Lady Bombers (3-11, 0-1) turned an 11-7 deficit into an 18-12 lead with an 11-1 run. Cate Jackson drained a pair of 3-pointers, Annie Norcross hit her second trey, and Emma Wilber followed with a bucket at the 2:59 mark.

Mountain Home did not score the rest of the half, but the hosts took an 18-14 lead into halftime.

The Lady Panthers return to action at Alma on Tuesday.

Siloam Springs 40, Mountain Home 36

Siloam Springs^9^5^10^16^--^40

Mountain Home^7^11^7^11^--^36

Siloam Springs (10-3, 1-0): Tiefel 16, Ross 13, Smith 5, Keehn 4, Ellis 2.

Mountain Home (3-11, 0-1): Norcross 13, Huskey 9, Jackson 8, Mullin 2, Wehmeyer 2, Wilber 2.

Neal Denton/The Baxter Bulletin Siloam Springs junior Brooke Smith looks for a pass during Friday's game at Mountain Home. The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Bombers 40-36 to open 5A-West Conference play.



5A-West Conference basketball standings

Girls^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Greenbrier^9-3^1-0

Siloam Springs^10-3^1-0

Vilonia^9-2^1-0

Greenwood^9-4^0-0

Russellville^3-6^0-0

Alma^7-6^0-1

Mountain Home^3-11^0-1

Van Buren^5-7^0-1

January 7

Siloam Springs 40, Mountain Home 36

Vilonia 58, Alma 36

Greenbrier 41, Van Buren 33

Russellville at Greenwood, ppd.

Tuesday’s games

Siloam Springs at Alma

Russellville at Greenbrier

Van Buren at Greenwood

Vilonia at Mountain Home

Friday’s games

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs

Greenwood at Vilonia

Alma at Russellville

Mountain Home at Van Buren