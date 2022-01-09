Ninth-grade teams drop games at Santa Slam

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys dropped a pair of games Wednesday and Thursday at the Santa Slam in Pea Ridge.

On Thursday, the Panthers (3-8) lost to Springdale George 38-29.

Siloam Springs led 14-4 after the first quarter and 17-16 at halftime. George rallied to take a 31-23 lead after three quarters.

Noah Shipp led the Panthers with 18 points, while Jackson Still had nine and Aiden Gayler two.

On Wednesday, the Panthers lost to Pea Ridge 32-29.

Siloam Springs led 9-7 after the first quarter and 18-12 at halftime. The game was tied 23-23 going into the fourth quarter.

Josiah Thompson led Siloam Springs with seven points, while Jackson Still and Wyatt Pennington each had six, Dylan Dunn and Noah Shipp each with three, and Jaxson Devoe and Aiden Gayler each with two.

Ninth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls were defeated on Wednesday and Thursday in the Santa Slam in Pea Ridge.

The Lady Panthers lost to Pea Ridge 40-20 on Wednesday and 24-20 to Springdale George on Thursday.

Against Pea Ridge, the Lady panthers fell behind 13-4 after the first quarter and 24-10 at halftime. The Lady Blackhawks extended their lead to 28-12 going into the fourth quarter.

Aveary Speed led Siloam Springs with seven points, while Kaidence Prendergast and Emily Sears each had four, Haylie Fox, Reese Sutulovich and Jasmin Labitad each with two.

On Thursday, George led the Lady Panthers 12-11 after the first quarter, 16-13 at halftime and 18-15 going into the fourth quarter.

Prendergast led the Lady Panthers with eight points, while Ruth Hansen had four and Labitad, Speed, Kayleigh Castaneda and Sears each with two.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys returned to action Thursday with a 47-35 win at Springdale George, snapping a three-game losing streak.

The game was tied 8-8 after the first quarter and 21-21 at halftime. Siloam Springs pulled ahead 28-26 entering the fourth quarter, where it outscored the Wranglers 19-9.

Stewart Schwaninger led the Panthers (4-3) with 12 points, while Evan Allen had 11, A.J. Moore nine, Jayden Hooten eight, Cole Pittman four and Crew Webb three.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys defeated Springdale George 31-9 on Thursday at George.

The Panthers improved to 5-2 with the win.

Siloam Springs led 6-4 after the first quarter and then shutout George 13-0 in the second quarter to take a 19-4 lead. The Panthers outscored the Wranglers 10-0 in the third to go up 29-4 entering the fourth quarter.

Ryan Shipp led the Panthers with 14 points, while Gavin Kooistra scored seven, Brock Ellingson four and Christopher Gunter and Nicolas Anglin-Rovira each with three.

Seventh-and eight-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-and eighth-grade girls games against Springdale George were postponed, according to athletics director Jeff Williams.

The games will be rescheduled for a later date according to a post on the athletic department's Facebook page.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams are scheduled to host Bentonville West on Monday, while the seventh- and eighth-grade boys host Springdale Lakeside. The seventh- and eighth-grade boys are traveling to Springdale Lakeside.