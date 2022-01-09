Panthers throttle Bombers on road

MOUNTAIN HOME -- The Mountain Home faithful were on their feet longer than they wanted to be at the start of the senior boys game Friday night against Siloam Springs.

Siloam Springs ran to a 10-0 lead before Ky Bickford hit a 3-pointer with 2:06 left in the quarter, giving the home fans -- who traditionally stand until the first made basket -- a chance to sit down.

It was a sign of things to come as the Panthers rolled to a 48-21 mercy rule win over the Bombers at the Hangar.

"Boys showed up and really had a focused performance tonight," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "Never let Mountain Home get into any kind of rhythm. Balanced scoring, kids throwing the extra pass, taking great shots every possession, dominating the glass. It was an all-around good performance by the Panthers."

With Siloam Springs (9-4, 1-0) already holding a 14-7 lead, senior Josh Stewart erupted for eight straight points and a 22-7 cushion for the visitors.

The Panthers held a 26-10 halftime lead, which they grew to 30-10 early in the third period.

Siloam Springs took a 41-16 lead to end the third on Dalton Newman's second 3-pointer. Siloam Springs' Nate Vachon drained a 3 to give the visitors a 46-16 lead and invoke the mercy rule.

Carter Winesburg led a balanced Panther attack with 13 points, while Stewart notched 12 and Vachon netted 11.

Luke Proctor paced Mountain Home (2-11, 0-1) with five points.

The Panthers return to action on Tuesday at Alma, which lost to Vilonia 62-30 on Friday night.

Siloam Springs 48, Mountain Home 21

Siloam Springs^14^12^15^7^--^48

Mountain Home^5^5^6^5^--^21

Siloam Springs (9-4, 1-0): Winesburg 13, Stewart 12, Vachon 11, Newman 6, Hunter 4, Hawbaker 2.

Mountain Home (2-11, 0-1): Proctor 5, Dewey 4, Ellison 3, Bickford 3, Carson 3, Uchtman 3.

More News

5A-West Conference basketball standings

Boys^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Russellville^9-6^1-0

Siloam Springs^9-4^1-0

Van Buren^8-5^1-0

Vilonia^6-7^1-0

Alma^2-5^0-1

Greenbrier^8-5^0-1

Greenwood^4-11^0-1

Mountain Home^2-11^0-1

January 7

Siloam Springs 48, Mountain Home 21

Vilonia 62, Alma 30

Van Buren 52, Greenbrier 49

Russellville 66, Greenwood 43

Tuesday’s games

Siloam Springs at Alma

Russellville at Greenbrier

Van Buren at Greenwood

Vilonia at Mountain Home

Friday’s games

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs

Greenwood at Vilonia

Alma at Russellville

Mountain Home at Van Buren