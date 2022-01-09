Planning commission to hear revised Airport Road permit

The planning commission will hear a revised preliminary plat development permit for Airport Road during the planning commission meeting Tuesday.

Originally the preliminary plat was for a 116-lot subdivision called Hillcrest Subdivision at the 200 block of Airport Road, according to a staff report prepared by Ben Rhoads. on Dec. 27. This item will go before the city board of directors on Feb. 1, the report states.

Initially the permit was reviewed by the planning commission in October and then remanded back to the planning commission by the board of directors following their review during the Nov. 2 city board meeting, the report states.

The remand was requested after the developer desired to make changes to his plan because of concerns raised by area residents at the planning commission Oct. 12, the report states.

Revisions to the permit include changing the number of lots to 99 single family lots, one of which will be designated as a future agricultural parcel, the report states.

Other changes include the extension of Buffalo Gap Drive south to an unnamed east/west street to be named in the final plat, the report states. The lots will be zoned as R-1 which is consistent with the neighboring Stonecrest Subdivision, the report states.

Area residents voiced concerns over the traffic that will increase on Airport Road with an emphasis on the intersection of Airport Road and U.S. Highway 412.

Bethany Wallace sent a letter to the planning commission in September detailing her concerns over the traffic. Wallace's primary concern is the level of traffic getting on and off of Hwy 412, the letter states.

Airport Road is not well maintained with no sidewalks for pedestrians, the letter states. Of greater concern to Wallace is the fact that there is not a traffic signal at the intersection of Airport Road and Hwy 412 so making a left turn could cause a back up of 10 cars for a lengthy amount of time, the letter states.

"I do not feel that it is responsible to add another 117 homes there until Airport Road has been widened, making room for a left turn lane or a light has been installed at the intersection," Wallace said in the letter.

The Siloam Springs Police Department searched their data records and determined there were 14 accidents at this intersection from Jan. 1, 2018, to the present date, the report states. None of these accidents were fatal, the report states.

In response to Wallace's letter and comments from other individuals over the intersection, the city contacted the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) to conduct a speed and intersection study of the road, the report states.

ArDOT has the ultimate authority in whether a traffic light will be placed at the intersection or a speed limit change should be mandated, the report states.

In late October, ArDOT conducted a speed study and found that while the speed limit posted is 50 miles an hour the 85th percentile speed was 61 miles per hour, the report states.

While the speeds were excessive, ArDOT also reviewed the crash data and found it to be below state averages and based on the information collected ArDOT did not recommend a change in the speed limit or additional enforcement/patrolling by the SSPD, the report states.

A month later ArDOT conducted a study of the intersection itself, the report states. ArDOT uses the Manual for Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) to decide which intersections can be signalized, the report states.

The study shows Hwy 412 has enough traffic to meet at least one of the warrants of the MUTCD for a signal, however the traffic on Airport Road will be the deciding factor, the report states.

Despite more houses being occupied in the study, the traffic counts on Airport Road were still too little, the report states.

The planning commission will also discuss and vote on the following items:

Development permit approval

• Preliminary plat development permit for the 2000 block of Dawn Hill Road. This item will go before the board of directors on Feb. 1.

• Rezoning development permit for the 300 block of North Simon Sager Avenue. This item will go before the board of directors on Feb. 1.

• Final plat development permit for the 300 block of North Simon Sager Avenue. This item will go before the board of directors on Feb. 1.

• Significant development permit for 801 E. Lake Francis Dr. This item will go before the board of directors on Feb. 1.

• City comprehensive plan monthly update (November and December 2021).

• Annexation/zoning development permit for the 200 block of Airport Road. This item will go before the board of directors on Feb. 1.

Staff Approved Permits

• Lot line adjustment development permit for 826 W. University St. and 127 N. Dogwood St. This item went to the board for easements on Jan. 4.

• Lot line adjustment development permit for 509 E. Franklin St. This item will go to the board for Easements on Jan. 18.

• Lot line adjustment development permit for 425 N. Madison St. and 411 S. Madison St. This item will go to the board for Easements on Jan. 18.

• Lot split development permit for 14800 S. AR Hwy 43. This item will go to the board for Easements on Jan. 18.