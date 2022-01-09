School reports first covid-19 numbers of 2022

As of 11 a.m. Friday, the Siloam Springs School District (SSSD) saw 24 active cases of covid-19 among students and 23 among staff, according to the district's website.

Students quarantined from cases that originated within the school were three and there were three among staff, the website states. Students who were exposed outside of the district totaled 70 while 10 staff member was exposed outside of the school district, the site states.

There were two new coronavirus cases among students and two quarantines from cases that originated within the district and two new staff quarantine due to exposure that originated within the district, the site states.

Students who were quarantined due to exposure outside of the school district numbered at 13 and six staff quarantined due to exposure outside of the district were the site states.

Cumulative cases beginning in July reported as of Friday were 357 among students and 104 among staff the site states.

Students quarantined from cases within the school district since July totaled 1,155 and 20 among staff members, the site states. Students who were exposed outside of the district numbered at 745 and 64 among staff, the site states.

The district does not have a mask mandate as voted by the Siloam Springs School Board on Aug. 12.

John Brown University (JBU) will not start classes until Jan. 10, according to JBU's calendar of events.