Siloam Sunday obituaries for Jan. 9, 2022

Edith Mae James

Edith Mae James, 101, of Highfill, Ark., died Jan. 3, 2022.

She was born March 20, 1920, to John Taylor and Bessie Lovell.

She enjoyed taking care of the home and farming. She also served her community on the city council of Highfill for many years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Odell James, and her son, Jerry Dell James.

She is survived by three grandchildren: Fred James and wife Wanda of Bella Vista, Ark.; Jason James and wife Janet of Highfill; and Marquetta and husband Rusty Lucas, of Grove, Okla.; nine great-grandchildren, 19 great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial took place at Highfill Cemetery immediately following the service.

Anita E. Kincheloe

Anita E. Kincheloe, 98, formerly of Twin Oaks, Okla., died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Quail Ridge Living Center in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

She was born April 28, 1923, in Weddington, Ark., to George Wise and Pearlie Mae Ward Wise.

She married Alfred E. Kincheloe on Sept. 6, 1941. She worked in the cafeteria at Northside Elementary in Siloam Springs, Ark., as a head cook. She was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed cooking, canning, sewing, gardening, and spoiling her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2004; her parents; and two sons, Bill Kincheloe and George Andrew Kincheloe.

She is survived by four daughters, Norma Ballard, Ruth Evans and husband Lloyd, and Barbara Wesner, all of Siloam Springs; and Alta Keigley and husband Carl of Twin Oaks; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel. Private graveside service followed at the Oak Hill Cemetery with Pastor Terry Wofford officiating the service.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.