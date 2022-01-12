Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Tiffany Parker (left) gets ready to make her shot as she and her son Barrett Parker play Corn Hole during Family Game Night on Friday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Henry Janes (second from right), takes his turn playing Candyland as his family (left to right) Truman, Hailey and Becky Janes look on during Family Game Night on Friday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Jayzlee Hunter pops the pig open while playing Pop the Pig during Family Game Night on Friday at the Siloam Springs Community Building. Hunter is the daughter of Bingo Caller Joey Hunter.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Parks and Recreation Foreman Daniel Ingram (right), and Joey Hunter compete against another family in a friendly game of Corn Hole during Family Game Night on Friday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Residents sit and wait as the next number is called during Bingo at

By Marc Hayot

Staff Writer n [email protected]

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Residents sit and wait as the next number is called during Bingo at Family Game Night on Friday at the Siloam Springs Community Building. Bingo was free to play and prizes were offered for the winners.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Joey Hunter calls out numbers during Bingo at Family Game Night on Friday at the Siloam Springs Community Building. Bingo was free for all participants to play and prizes were offered to the winners.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Barrett Parker is all smiles as he proudly displays his winning Bingo card during Family Game Night on Friday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

