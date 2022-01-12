Sign in
Family Game Night

by Marc Hayot | Today at 5:26 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Tiffany Parker (left), gets ready to make her shot as she and her son Barrett Parker play Corn Hole during Family Game Night on Friday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Henry Janes (second from right), takes his turn playing Candyland as his family (left to right) Truman, Hailey and Becky Janes look on during Family Game Night on Friday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Jayzlee Hunter pops the pig open while playing Pop the Pig during Family Game Night on Friday at the Siloam Springs Community Building. Hunter is the daughter of Bingo Caller Joey Hunter.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Parks and Recreation Foreman Daniel Ingram (right), and Joey Hunter compete against another family in a friendly game of Corn Hole during Family Game Night on Friday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Residents sit and wait as the next number is called during Bingo at 

By Marc Hayot

Staff Writer n [email protected]

Print Headline: Family Game Night

