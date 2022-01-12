Herald-Leader obituaries for Jan. 12, 2022

Leo D. Chamberlain

Leo Chamberlain, 93, lifelong resident of Colcord, Oklahoma, died January 7, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Born December 29, 1928, in Delaware County, Oklahoma, he was the son of Orval Chamberlain and Leta Barnwell Chamberlain. Leo was a graduate of Colcord High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean conflict. Leo married Idabell Cherry in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on May 28, 1954. He was a member of the Orchard View Bible Church.

Leo was preceded in death by his wife, Idabell Chamberlain; sisters Elsie Faye Rogers and Wilma Reese; and one grandson, Dustin Lee Chamberlain.

Survivors include his sons, Dennis Chamberlain and wife Judy of Colcord, Oklahoma, Dave Chamberlain and wife Diane of West Maysville, Oklahoma, and Don Chamberlain and wife Deondra of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and one on the way; and one sister, Lola Mae Shackelford and her husband Bill of Fayetteville, Arkansas and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Wasson Memorial Chapel, Siloam Springs, Arkansas, with Reverend D.J. McCarter officiating. Burial will follow at Dickson Cemetery, near Cherokee City, Arkansas. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 14, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs.

Service will also be livestreamed on Wasson Funeral Home's Facebook page.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dustin Chamberlain Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 7180, Siloam Springs, AR 72761, or online at www.dustinsdream.net.

In light of the recent Covid surge and with vulnerable family members, wearing masks is requested of those who are able.

Jose Jesus Patena Flores

Jose Jesus Patena Flores, 63, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 in Fayetteville.

He was born Aug. 20, 1958, in Mexquitic de Carmona, San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Dionicio Patena and Marina Flores.

He worked in construction for many years. He loved to watch soccer and baseball.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his children, Antonio Jose Patena, Angel Patena, Brianna Patena, and Virginia Patena; two brothers, Socorro Patena Flores and Rafael Patena Flores; two sisters, Margarita Patena Flores and Virginia Patena Flores; four grandchildren; and a host of friends.

A visitation will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 12, 2022, at the Backstrom~Pyeatte Chapel. A funeral service will immediately follow at 7:30 p.m. at Backstrom-Pyeatte Chapel.

Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Oak Hill Cemetery.

Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

José Jesús Patena Flores, de 63 años, de Siloam Springs, Arkansas, falleció el viernes 7 de enero de 2022 en Fayetteville.

José nació el 20 de agosto de 1958 en Mexquitic de Carmona, San Luis Potosí, México de Dionicio Patena y Marina Flores: ambos fallecidos.

José trabajo en la construcción durante muchos años. Le encantaba ver fútbol y béisbol.

Le precedieron en la muerte sus padres. Le sobreviven sus hijos, Antonio Jose Patena, Angel Patena, Brianna Patena y Virginia Patena; 2 hermanos, Socorro Patena Flores y Rafael Patena Flores; 2 hermanas, Margarita Patena Flores y Virginia Patena Flores; 4 nietos y una multitud de amigos.

Se llevara a cabo una visita el 12 de enero de 2022 en la Capilla Backstrom~Pyeatte de 5:00 p. m. a 7:30 p. m. Un servicio fúneral seguirá inmediatamente a las 7:30 p. m. en la Capilla Backstrom-Pyeatte.

El entierro se llevará a cabo el jueves 13 de enero de 2022 en el cementerio de Oak Hill a las 11:00 a. m.

Backstrom ~ Pyeatte Funeral Home en Siloam Springs se ha encargado de los arreglos.

Jeffrey David Geary

Jeffrey David Geary, 72, of West Siloam Springs, Okla., died Jan. 9, 2022 at his home.

He was born on July 18, 1949, in Syracuse, N.Y., to Charles and Dorothy Geary.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served honorably during the Vietnam War, during which he became a medic. Upon returning home, he was sent to Texas and was part of a unit that was instrumental in what eventually lead to the establishment of "Life Flight" helicopter units.

He was of the Christian faith, was a member of the DAV, loved shooting guns, and was excellent at construction. He drove a truck for Willis Shaw Express, where he was also the Safety Coordinator and trainer, and also drove for Tyson Foods.

He is survived by brothers Mike and family, Ken and Dixie and family and Ted and Pam and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Doug.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., was in charge of the cremation arrangements.

