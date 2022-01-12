Sign in
Ninth-grade girls fall to Bentonville West

by From Staff Reports | Today at 5:17 a.m.

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls basketball team was defeated by Bentonville West on Monday 38-29 at Panther Activity Center.

West led 11-5 after the first quarter, 21-7 at halftime and 30-15 going into the fourth quarter.

Kaidence Prendergast led the Lady Panthers (3-9, 0-1 NWA Conference) with nine points, while Jasmin Labitad had six, Ruth Hansen and Aveary Speed each with four, Kayleigh Castaneda and Abby Herndon each with three.

The ninth-grade boys' game was postponed due to covid-19 protocols and will be made up at a later date.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys defeated Springdale Lakeside 29-27 on Monday at Panther Arena.

Lakeside led 7-6 after the first quarter and 14-12 at halftime. Siloam Springs outscored the Golden Eagles 12-6 in the third quarter to take a 24-20 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Jayden Hooten led the Panthers (5-3) with 10 points, while A.J. Moore and Bennett Naustvik each had six, Stewart Schwaninger five and Samuel Avery two.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys improved to 6-2 on the season with a 45-20 win over Springdale Lakeside.

The Panthers led 12-0 after the first quarter and 21-6 at halftime before taking a 34-10 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Kaden Dunn led Siloam Springs with 11 points, while Ryan Shipp had 10, Brady Addington nine, Gavin Kooistra eight, Nicolas Anglin-Rovira three and Preston Dawes and Christopher Gunter each with two.

Seventh- and eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh- and eighth-grade girls' games against Springdale Lakeside scheduled to play Tuesday night were canceled.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams are scheduled to play at Rogers Heritage on Thursday. The seventh and eighth-grade girls are scheduled to host Rogers Oakdale, while the seventh- and eighth-grade boys play at Oakdale.

