ON TAP

Thursday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Science and Arts at JBU women^6:05 p.m.

Science and Arts at JBU men^7:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Siloam Springs at Rogers High, Heritage^3:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rogers Oakdale at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Rogers Oakdale at Siloam Springs 8th^6:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers Heritage^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Rogers Oakdale^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Rogers Oakdale^6:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers Heritage^6:45 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Texas Wesleyan^2:05 p.m.

JBU men at Texas Wesleyan^3:45 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenwood^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenwood^7:30 p.m.

January 19

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Bentonville Grimsley^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Bentonville Grimsley^6:45 p.m.

January 20

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Langston at JBU women^6:05 p.m.

Langston at JBU men^7:45 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Rogers Kirksey^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Rogers Kirksey^6:45 p.m.

Rogers at Siloam Springs 9th^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Rogers Kirksey at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Rogers Kirksey at Siloam Springs 8th^6:45 p.m.

Rogers at Siloam Springs 9th^6:45 p.m.

January 21

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Russellville at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Russellville at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m.

January 22

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Central Christian^2:05 p.m.

JBU men at Central Christian^3:45 p.m.

