ON TAP
(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]
Thursday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Science and Arts at JBU women^6:05 p.m.
Science and Arts at JBU men^7:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
Siloam Springs at Rogers High, Heritage^3:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rogers Oakdale at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.
Rogers Oakdale at Siloam Springs 8th^6:45 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers Heritage^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Rogers Oakdale^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Rogers Oakdale^6:45 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers Heritage^6:45 p.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JBU women at Texas Wesleyan^2:05 p.m.
JBU men at Texas Wesleyan^3:45 p.m.
Tuesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Greenwood^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Greenwood^7:30 p.m.
January 19
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Bentonville Grimsley^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Bentonville Grimsley^6:45 p.m.
January 20
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Langston at JBU women^6:05 p.m.
Langston at JBU men^7:45 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Rogers Kirksey^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Rogers Kirksey^6:45 p.m.
Rogers at Siloam Springs 9th^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Rogers Kirksey at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.
Rogers Kirksey at Siloam Springs 8th^6:45 p.m.
Rogers at Siloam Springs 9th^6:45 p.m.
January 21
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Russellville at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Russellville at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m.
January 22
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JBU women at Central Christian^2:05 p.m.
JBU men at Central Christian^3:45 p.m.
