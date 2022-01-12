Panthers, Lady Panthers to host Greenbrier on Friday

5A-West Conference basketball standings

Girls^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Greenbrier^9-3^1-0

Siloam Springs^10-3^1-0

Vilonia^9-2^1-0

Greenwood^9-4^0-0

Russellville^3-6^0-0

Alma^7-6^0-1

Mountain Home^3-11^0-1

Van Buren^5-7^0-1

January 7

Siloam Springs 40, Mountain Home 36

Vilonia 58, Alma 36

Greenbrier 41, Van Buren 33

Russellville at Greenwood, ppd.

January 11

Siloam Springs at Alma (n)

Russellville at Greenbrier (n)

Van Buren at Greenwood (n)

Vilonia at Mountain Home (n)

January 14

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs

Greenwood at Vilonia

Alma at Russellville

Mountain Home at Van Buren

5A-West Conference basketball standings

Boys^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Russellville^9-6^1-0

Siloam Springs^9-4^1-0

Van Buren^8-5^1-0

Vilonia^6-7^1-0

Alma^2-5^0-1

Greenbrier^8-5^0-1

Greenwood^4-11^0-1

Mountain Home^2-11^0-1

January 7

Siloam Springs 48, Mountain Home 21

Vilonia 62, Alma 30

Van Buren 52, Greenbrier 49

Russellville 66, Greenwood 43

January 11

Siloam Springs at Alma (n)

Russellville at Greenbrier (n)

Van Buren at Greenwood (n)

Vilonia at Mountain Home (n)

January 14

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs

Greenwood at Vilonia

Alma at Russellville

Mountain Home at Van Buren

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Carter Winesburg goes up for a shot as Mountain Home's Ky Bickford defends during Friday's game at the Hangar in Mountain Home. Siloam Springs defeated Mountain Home 48-21 to open 5A-West Conference play. The Panthers were scheduled to play at Alma on Tuesday before hosting Greenbrier on Friday.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs sophomore Emily Keehn, left, goes up for a shot as Mountain Home's Lauren Wehmeyer defends during last Friday's game at The Hangar in Mountain Home. Siloam Springs defeated Mountain Home 40-36 to open 5A-West Conference play. The Lady Panthers were scheduled to return to action Tuesday at Alma. Results were not available at presstime. Siloam Springs is scheduled to host Greenbrier on Friday.

