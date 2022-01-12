SSHS bowlers defeat Gentry at KingPins

The Siloam Springs bowling teams defeated Gentry on Thursday at KingPins.

The boys defeated the Pioneers 2,364-1,952.

Colton Clark rolled a 219 and 206 for a total pinfall of 425 to lead the Panthers, who also rolled a 217 baker game score.

"I really believe these young men have what it takes to take state as long as they perform as they have all season," said head coach Jami Pierce Downen.

The Lady Panthers recovered from a shaky start to beat the Ladu Pioneers 1,573-1,556.

Siloam Springs trailed by 92 pins after the first game and 29 after the second, Downen said.

The Lady Panthers rallied in the baker games to take the win.

Lillie Hooke led the Lady Panthers with a high game of 149.

"These young ladies have learned that it takes a team to win matches, not just individual results, and have truly come far in terms of their growth on the lanes and commitment to each other as teammates," Downen said. "I could not be more proud to be their coach."

The bowling teams were scheduled to return to action Tuesday at Springdale Bowl against Springdale High and Har-Ber. Results were not available at presstime.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers are scheduled to compete Thursday at Rogers Bowling Center against Rogers High and Heritage.