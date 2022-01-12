Visiting brass

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Michael C. Fox (center), the national commander for the Sons of the American Legion visited Siloam Springs on Friday to visit the different squadrons that comprise the Sons of the American Legion to ensure they have what they need as well as promoting his program, Flying Flags for Heroes. In Siloam Springs, Fox visited the Killed in Action Memorial and Oak Hill Cemetery to pay respects at the grave of Paul Chmielewski. Fox also spoke at the Sons of American Legion and Legion Riders' Breakfast the following morning at the American Legion Hall before departing to visit other posts.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

