2022 Winter Homecoming Court

Photo submitted Siloam Springs High School will hold its Winter Homecoming Festivities this week with the coronation ceremony set for 2:30 p.m. inside the Panther Activity Center. Another ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday before the boys basketball team tips off against Russellville at 6 p.m., followed by the girls game at 7:30 p.m. Pictured are homecoming court members: (Front row from left), Grace Arrington, Cora Dewey, Halle Hernandez-Mendoza; (second row), Colton Clark, Abbey Jo Johnson, Hilarie Buffington, Montana Herrel; (third row) Nathan Thurstenson, Reina Tiefel, Reagan Farmer, Liam Scott; (fourth row) Jason Flores, Alexa Maxwell, Madison Teafatiller, Josh Stewart; (fifth row) Rudy Aldana, Cameron Seftner, Jensen Kelly, Miles Perkins; and (sixth row) Malachi Becan, Sidney Pfeiffer, Marykay Greer and Lucas Junkermann.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs High School will hold its Winter Homecoming Festivities this week with the coronation ceremony set for 2:30 p.m. inside the Panther Activity Center. Another ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday before the boys basketball team tips off against Russellville at 6 p.m., followed by the girls game at 7:30 p.m. Pictured are homecoming court members: (Front row from left), Grace Arrington, Cora Dewey, Halle Hernandez-Mendoza; (second row), Colton Clark, Abbey Jo Johnson, Hilarie Buffington, Montana Herrel; (third row) Nathan Thurstenson, Reina Tiefel, Reagan Farmer, Liam Scott; (fourth row) Jason Flores, Alexa Maxwell, Madison Teafatiller, Josh Stewart; (fifth row) Rudy Aldana, Cameron Seftner, Jensen Kelly, Miles Perkins; and (sixth row) Malachi Becan, Sidney Pfeiffer, Marykay Greer and Lucas Junkermann.

Photo submitted