AAA announces tournament sites for 2022

The Arkansas Activities Association announced its 2022 tournament host sites Thursday at a meeting in North Little Rock.

Siloam Springs had been among the schools to bid for the Class 5A state basketball tournament, but the district withdrew its bid on Wednesday because of covid-19 concerns, according to athletics director Jeff Williams.

Sheridan was awarded the Class 5A state basketball tournament on Thursday at the AAA meeting. The state tournament is scheduled to run March 1-5 with the state finals being played March 10-12 at Bank OZK Arena.

Other host sites announced were:

• 5A baseball, May 12-14 -- Hot Springs Lakeside

• 5A softball, May 12-14 -- Hot Springs Lakeside

• 5A soccer, May 12-14 -- El Dorado

• State finals: Baseball, softball, soccer -- Benton

• 5A track, May 2-7 -- Van Buren

• Meet of Champions, May 11 -- Russellville

• Decathlon/heptathlon, May 18-19 -- Fayetteville

• 5A volleyball, Oct. 25-27 -- Greenbrier

• Volleyball finals: Hot Springs

• Cross Country -- Lake Hamilton