Arrests and citations

Jan. 3

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Michelle Leann Stine, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Renee Don Johnson, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Gregory Leon Bumstead, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 4

• James Andrew Crawley, 32, arrested in connection with forgery.

• Pedro Angel Gonzales, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jose Augustin Rosales Salazar, 32, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

• Mitchell Duane Turner, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 5

• Terry Lee Gilbreth, 49, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Joseph Steve Chamra III, 43 cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kara Beth Dorsey, 26, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear x3; criminal contempt.

• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; disorderly conduct.

Jan 6

• Jose Banda, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear; no drivers license.

• Chanta Coral Lassiter, 39, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Brittany Denae Evans, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Tammie Fenner, 58, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Jeremiah Micheal Powell, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 7

• Kaysie Raigh Palone, 27, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia

• Tyler William Stroud, 30, arrested in connection of possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Crystal Ann Cooper, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Robin Elizabeth Vaughn, 42, arrested in connection with theft of property; possession of a controlled substance x3; possession of drug paraphernalia x2.

• Ruth Ann Fullerton, 37, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; theft of property.

• David Wayne Tennant, 57, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Susan Elaine Owens, 58, possession of a controlled substance.

• Derick Alexander Willis, 25, arrested in connection with driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked.

Jan. 8

• Michael Aaron Moog, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Matracia Ann Reece, 31, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Cody Wade Wise, 33, arrested in connection with violation of an order of protection; carrying a weapon possession of a controlled substance; furnishing prohibited articles.

• Henry Rodriguez, 29, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle; public intoxication - drinking in public.

Jan. 9

• Joseph Raymond Samuel Brouillette, 33, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; speeding.