Drovers make plays at end

The men's basketball teams of John Brown and Science & Arts (Okla.) have had some classic battles over the years.

Add Thursday's matchup to the list.

Cameron Hines' high-arching fadeaway shot over the outstretched arms of Ira Perrier swished through the net to give the Drovers the lead for good at 65-63 lead with 33 seconds left.

USAO's Rory Pantophlet then sealed the Drovers' victory with two free throws with nine seconds left as 15th-ranked Science & Arts defeated the Golden Eagles 67-63 at Bill George Arena.

"It's always a battle when we come here or they go to our place," said Science & Arts coach Chris Francis. "They're missing some players and we know that, but it doesn't matter. All-around they're great. They're tough. They're well coached. We just hit shots tonight, got stops when we needed it. We had a big performance from our big guy (Pantophlet) there at the end. Those free throws were huge."

Also huge was the rainbow shot from Hines, the Drovers' 5-foot-10 guard.

"I'm glad (John Brown) has a big arena because if it was at our place that might have hit the ceiling," Francis said of Hines' shot. "But that's Cam Hines. He's a senior and he makes big plays."

Said JBU coach Jason Beschta of Hines' shot: "It nearly touches the ceiling. He's kicking his legs out, fadeaway, and he's been an All-American and a great player for them for a lot of years."

Pantophlet finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Drovers, while Hines had 14, Jaden Causwell added 11 and Stephon Hall 10.

Science & Arts led by 10 points, 56-46, after back-to-back thunderous dunks from Causwell in the second half.

JBU went on a 15-5 run to tie the game at 61, capped by a 3-pointer from the wing by Payton Guiot with 2:33 left in the game.

Hall scored to put the Drovers up 63-61, but D.J. Ellis answered for JBU to tie the game back up heading into the final seconds.

John Brown got out to an early 7-2 lead, but USAO took control of the rest of the first half and led 32-27 at halftime.

The Golden Eagles are still in a bit of flux with their lineup after the recent losses of All-American Densier Carnes and graduate student Brenton Toussaint, both of whom are done for the season.

Carnes hurt his knee against Panhandle State on Jan. 1, but it wasn't known how bad the injury was until several days later, Beschta said.

"I mean you've got to look at that and say all right we're playing No. 15 in the country, who's been a proven really tough team and we're still trying to figure it out," Beschta said. "Usually this time of year you've got it figured out, you're just refining. We're still trying to move some pieces together to figure it out. We've got a couple of guys out and just adding a couple of guys back tonight."

Beschta said the Golden Eagles did a good job of holding USAO to just 67 points total, though he thought the defensive effort at the end of the first half could have been better.

"We held them to 67 points," he said. "We're going to have a chance to win games when we can defend like that. And honestly, I think we look back on this one, we're going to look back at especially that first half, the last 10 minutes where we didn't defend very well right there. We didn't show what we are capable of. We know it's a game of runs, but we're going to have to be a team that's just gritty enough where we're not letting up for a stretch like that, especially if you want to do something special against a really good team."

Ellis led JBU with 21 points, including five 3-pointers, while Payton Guiot had 11, and Perrier 10 points and 12 rebounds. Luke Harper, Nemanja Obradovic and Rokas Grabliauskas each had five, while James Beckom and Noah Taylor each scored three.

The Golden Eagles were scheduled to play at Texas Wesleyan on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.

JBU is scheduled to be at home Thursday against Langston.

Science & Arts 67, John Brown 63

Science & Arts^32^35^--^67

John Brown^27^36^--^63

Science & Arts (13-3, 8-1): Pantophlet 15, Hines 14, Causwell 13, Hall 11, Rodriguez 8, Makuntae 2, Pittman 2, Ellis 2.

John Brown (11-7, 5-5): Ellis 21, Guiot 11, Perrier 10, Harper 5, Obradovic 5, Grabliauskas 5, Beckom 3, Taylor 3.