JBU women return, fall short vs. USAO

John Brown's women took the basketball court Thursday for the first time since Jan. 1 on the heels of three forfeit losses due to covid-19 protocols.

And while the Golden Eagles had their moments Thursday, including a strong third quarter, it wasn't enough as Science & Arts defeated John Brown 55-50 inside Bill George Arena.

"The girls, bless their hearts, they've been put in a hard situation," said JBU women's coach Jeff Soderquist. "Here we come back from (Christmas) break. We're getting into playing shape. We had one game (against Panhandle State), trying to build from that, and then boom we have a week off. Then we're trying to get going again. That's difficult. That's hard. I feel for the girls. They're frustrated."

John Brown was set to host Wayland Baptist on Jan. 3 when the game was canceled during warmups because of covid-19 concerns. The home game against Southwestern Christian on Jan. 6 and road game Jan. 8 were also canceled and all three cancellations resulted in JBU forfeits due to the Sooner Athletic Conference's policy on covid-19 cancellations.

Soderquist said eight of the 13 players on the roster tested positive for the virus.

Fast forward to Thursday's game against Science & Arts and the Golden Eagles (7-11, 3-7 SAC) led 14-13 after the first quarter, but fell behind 28-23 at halftime after getting out-rebounded 28-17 in the first half, including a 13-3 margin on the offensive boards.

The Golden Eagles trailed 35-29 midway through the third quarter when things began to turn around for JBU.

Natalie Smith connected on a 3-pointer to bring JBU within 35-32, and Smith then hit two free throws to make it 35-34.

Science & Arts answered with a pair at the line from Tori James to go up 37-34.

Smith hit another 3-pointer to tie the game 37-37. Graci Harris added a long jump shot from the corner to give JBU a 39-37 lead.

Maddie Altman hit a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter as JBU went up 42-37.

Another basket from Harris to open the fourth quarter gave the Golden Eagles a 44-37 lead -- their largest of the night.

Offense would be tough to come by the rest of the way for the Golden Eagles, who only hit three more field goals.

The Drovers rallied to take a 50-48 lead, but Altman's driving basket with 1 minute, 44 seconds remaining tied the game at 50.

"My biggest message going into that quarter was, as bad as we've played and as poorly as we've shot, we're still in the game," said Science & Arts coach Darrick Matthews. "We just had to continue making plays for each other. However that was both on the defensive and offensive end. We were able to do that tonight."

Science & Arts retook the lead for good at 52-50 with a jump shot from Kaytlen Johnson and JBU was unable to convert on its next three offensive possessions.

Lainey Morrow added a late 3-pointer for the Drovers with 12.4 seconds on a play that was extended by a Drovers offensive rebound.

The Drovers finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds and outrebounded the Golden Eagles 51-36.

"Offensive rebounds just killed us," Soderquist said. "We gave up 20 offensive rebounds. ... I said if we give up 20 again we're not going to win, and we gave up 20."

Milagros Carrera led the Drovers (12-4, 6-3) with 20 points, while Morrow had 15 points and 13 rebounds, including seven offensive. Johnson added 10 points for USAO, which was playing without 6-1 forward Zaria Dorsey

"I feel for that John Brown team," Matthews said. "They really are a good team, but when you miss so many games, it really throws off your timing. I still thought they shot pretty well tonight, but that's a good team. They're just still trying to find their timing and rhythm still."

Altman led JBU with 12 points, while Tarrah Stephens had 10, Lisa Vanoverberghe nine, Smith eight, Emily Sanders five, Harris four and Marta Matamala two.

John Brown was scheduled to play Saturday at Texas Wesleyan. Results were not available at presstime.

The Golden Eagles are back in action at home Thursday against Langston.

Science & Arts 55, John Brown 50

Science & Arts^13^15^9^18^--^55

John Brown^14^9^19^8^--^50

Science & Arts (12-4, 6-3): Carrera 20, Morrow 15, Johnson 10, Bloomfield 2, Palmer 2, Doring-Speranza 2, Guerrero 2.

John Brown (7-11, 3-7): Altman 12, Stephens 10, Vanoverberghe 9, Smith 8, Sanders 5, Harris 4, Matamala 2.