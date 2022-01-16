Lady Panthers erase deficit; roll by Alma

It wasn't an ideal start Tuesday for the Siloam Springs girls basketball team. But the finish was certainly one the Lady Panthers enjoyed.

Siloam Springs spotted Alma a 10-point lead to start Tuesday's 5A-West Conference game at Charles B. Dyer Arena in Alma, but the Lady Panthers then went on a 21-2 run to take control of the contest, which ended in a 53-36 victory.

Siloam Springs had five turnovers on its first six possessions of the game. Meanwhile, Alma's Lydia Mann scored two early baskets and McKenzie Rushing and Presli Taylor each hit 3-pointers for the 10-0 lead.

"We started out pretty rough tonight, turning the ball over, taking bad shots and not getting out to cover their shooters," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "That resulted in a 10-0 deficit on the road."

From there, though, it was all Siloam Springs.

Hannah Riley gave the Lady Panthers a spark off the bench, hitting a 3-pointer to make it 10-3. Brooke Ross followed with a pair of short jump shots to make it 10-7.

Riley scored again as the Lady Panthers cut it to 10-9 after the first quarter.

"From that point on, we did a much better job in shot selection, taking care of the ball and covering their shooters," Rippy said.

Siloam Springs briefly took an 11-10 lead on a basket from Reina Tiefel, but Alma answered with a score from Kiara Owens to go up 12-11. It would be the last time the Lady Airedales (7-7, 0-2) held the lead.

Mimo Jacklik canned the first of what would be five 3-pointers to get the lead back for Siloam Springs at 14-12.

Ross hit two free throws to go up 16-12, and Jacklik made it 19-12 after another trey.

Ross scored inside for a 21-12 lead. Alma's Jordan Gramlich scored to make it 21-14, but Ross answered with a putback basket and Jacklik hit another 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to give the Lady Panthers a 26-14 lead.

Overall Siloam Springs outscored Alma 26-4 after the 10-0 start in the first half.

Alma outscored the Lady Panthers 16-12 in the third quarter to pull within 38-30 going into the fourth.

Mann hit one trey in the quarter, while Taylor canned two, including one just before the end of the quarter to cut Siloam Springs' lead to eight.

Tiefel scored six points in the third for Siloam Springs.

Emily Keehn opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer in the corner as the Lady Panthers went up 41-30.

Jacklik then hit back-to-back 3-pointers as the lead reached 47-30.

Gramlich and Mann would score back-to-back baskets as Alma cut the deficit to 47-34, but Ross answered with two more baskets to go up 51-34.

Tiefel hit two free throws as Siloam Springs went up 53-34, the 19-point lead being its largest of the night.

Gramlich scored for Alma as time expired in the fourth quarter to set the final score.

Taylor led the Lady Airedales with 11 points, while Mann had nine and Gramlich eight. Alma was without head coach Codey Mann for Tuesday's game. Assistant coach Chanlee Bottoms coached the team in his absence.

Ross paces Siloam Springs with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Jacklik had 15 points on five 3-pointers. Tiefel added 10 points, while Keehn and Riley both had five off the bench. Brooke Smith added 10 rebounds and eight assists while again handling most of the point guard duties. Smith worked the point in the Lady Panthers' 40-36 win at Mountain Home on Jan. 7 with Jacklik out with an illness.

Siloam Springs' 5A-West Conference game against Greenbrier, which was originally scheduled for Friday, was postponed to Feb. 1. The district went virtual on Thursday and Friday, postponing all athletic events.

The Lady Panthers (11-3, 2-0) are scheduled to play at Greenwood on Tuesday.

"It's big to start conference play 2-0, especially getting both wins on the road," Rippy said. "We have some big games coming up that we will hopefully have a full roster and be healthy to compete in down the line."

Siloam Springs 53, Alma 36

Siloam Springs^9^17^12^15^--^53

Alma^10^4^16^6^--^36

Siloam Springs (11-3, 2-0): Ross 18, Jacklik 15, Tiefel 10, Riley 5, Keehn 5.

Alma (7-7, 0-2): Taylor 11, Mann 9, Gramlich 8, Owens 5, Rushing 3.

Boys game postponed

The Siloam Springs boys game at Alma was postponed due to covid-19 protocols within the Panthers. The game with the Airedales will be made up at a later date.

Friday's game against Greenbrier also was moved to Feb. 1.

The Panthers (9-4, 1-0) are scheduled to play at Greenwood on Tuesday.

Mark Ross/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs sophomore Emily Keehn (left) watches at teammate Mimo Jacklik looks to make a pass Tuesday at Alma. Jacklik hit five 3-pointers and scored 15 points in the Lady Panthers' 53-36 victory.



5A-West Conference basketball standings

Girls^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Siloam Springs^11-3^2-0

Vilonia^10-2^2-0

Greenbrier^9-3^1-0

Greenwood^10-4^1-0

Russellville^3-6^0-0

Alma^7-7^0-2

Mountain Home^3-12^0-2

Van Buren^5-8^0-2

January 11

Siloam Springs 53, Alma 36

Russellville at Greenbrier, ppd.

Greenwood 49, Van Buren 23

Vilonia 35, Mountain Home 23

January 14

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs, ppd

Greenwood at Vilonia

Alma at Russellville, ppd.

Mountain Home at Van Buren

Tuesday’s games

Siloam Springs at Greenwood

Greenbrier at Vilonia

Mountain Home at Russellville

Van Buren at Alma

Friday’s games

Russellville at Siloam Springs

Alma at Greenbrier

Greenwood at Mountain Home

Vilonia at Van Buren

5A-West Conference basketball standings

Boys^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Russellville^10-6^2-0

Vilonia^7-7^2-0

Siloam Springs^9-4^1-0

Greenwood^5-11^1-1

Van Buren^8-6^1-1

Alma^3-8^0-1

Greenbrier^8-6^0-2

Mountain Home^2-12^0-2

January 11

Siloam Springs at Alma, ppd

Russellville 50, Greenbrier 49

Greenwood 47, Van Buren 44

Vilonia 53, Mountain Home 36

January 14

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs, ppd.

Greenwood at Vilonia

Alma at Russellville, ppd.

Mountain Home at Van Buren

Tuesday’s games

Siloam Springs at Greenwood

Greenbrier at Vilonia

Mountain Home at Russellville

Van Buren at Alma

Friday’s games

Russellville at Siloam Springs

Alma at Greenbrier

Greenwood at Mountain Home

Vilonia at Van Buren