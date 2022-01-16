Nolan chosen as 2022 Pioneer Citizen

Mary Nolan will be the recipient of the 2022 Pioneer Citizen Award, the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday.

She will be honored at the annual Chamber banquet planned for Thursday, Feb. 3, at Camp Siloam.

The Chamber of Commerce has been presenting Pioneer Citizen awards to community members who lead with their heart, face new challenges and pave the way for new frontiers since 1984.

In order to be considered for the award by the Pioneer Citizen committee, nominees must be residents of Siloam Springs for at least 10 years, be at least 65 years old, and be heavily involved, past or present, in various activities or committees of the City of Siloam Springs, Main Street Siloam Springs or the Chamber of Commerce.

Past recipients of the Pioneer Citizen Award include:

• 2009 – Delbert "Pete" Allen and Janice Mounger

• 2010 – Walter Gray and Donetta Samuels

• 2011 – Chandler "Bub" Gunter and Art Morris

• 2012 – Lloyd Fagan and Bep Morrison

• 2013 – Bob Wasson and Mary Benjamin

• 2014 – Louie Thomas, James Fuller (posthumously) and Linda Brown

• 2015 – Mike Moss and Mark Simmons

• 2016 – Sid Townsend and Suellen Coleman Chase

• 2017 – Jerry Cavness and Judy Omo

• 2018 – Hank Harrison and Shirley Dilbeck

• 2019 – Bob and Cathi Coleman and Raquel Beck

• 2020 – Dick Bolen, Larry Winder (posthumously) and Diane Winder.

• 2021 – Craig Taylor and John Mark and Kathy Turner.