Obituaries for Siloam Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022

Joseph Clark Breeze

Joseph Clark Breeze, 83-year-old resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died on January 11, 2022, at the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital. He was born July 28, 1938, in Covington, Kentucky, to Joseph Kenny Breeze and Naomi (Clark) Breeze.

After graduating from Holmes High School in 1956, Joseph joined the U.S. Army. Later in life, he would obtain his Bachelor's degree in Law Enforcement from Eastern Kentucky University. Joseph retired from the Kentucky State Police, as a Major, after serving 28 years on the force. Joseph worked in the Department of Transportation as the Division Director for vehicle enforcement. He served as a special investigator for the Kentucky attorney general and later as a special investigator for the U.S. attorney general. He was also a member of the Free Masons.

Joseph married Polly (Morris) Breeze on January 13, 1962, and they had one child, Sherri (Breeze) Brooker.

Joseph was preceded in death by two sisters, Lois Wilcoxson and Janet Boone, and one son-in-law, Mark Brooker.

He is survived by his wife, Polly Breeze, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; daughter, Sherri Brooker, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; brothers, Bill Breeze and wife Georgina, of Florence, Kentucky, and Robert Breeze, of Frankfort, Kentucky; grandchildren, Lindsey Taylor and husband Ben, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Matthew Brooker and wife Samantha, of Rogers, Arkansas; great-grandchildren, Noah and Owen Taylor, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Adalyn Jo Brooker, of Rogers, Arkansas.

Visitation will be Monday, January 17, 2022, at Community Christian Fellowship in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M, with a funeral service immediately following at 2:00 P.M. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Daniel Ray Dozier

Daniel Ray Dozier, 70, died Jan. 12, 2022, in Rogers, Ark.

He was born Aug. 21, 1951, in Torrance, Calif., to J.B. and Phyllis (Bander) Dozier.

He is preceded in death by both parents, and a sister, Darlene Fryer.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Ward) Dozier; daughters, Lana and husband Patrick Pearson of Gravette, Ark., Lori and husband Mike Corbin of Colcord, Okla.; brothers, William Dozier of Gravette, Glenn and wife Linda Dozier of Bella Vista, Ark., Larry Dozier of Gravette, Randy Dozier of Gravette; sister, Judy Johnson of Gravette, Janet Long of Gentry, Ark., Gwen and husband Windell Morgan of Gentry; five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5–7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in the Wasson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Corbin officiating. Burial will follow at Bell Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Mary Agatha Johnson

Mary Agatha Johnson, 87, died Jan. 10, 2022, in Springdale, Ark.

She was born in Jamestown, N.D., on Feb. 5, 1934, to Vern and Rose (Rosenberry) Brown.

She is preceded in death by both parents; husband, Newell Johnson; brother, Vern Brown; sister, Dorothy Smith; and daughter, Shirley Samek.

She is survived by her sons, Leonard and wife Cindy Samek of South Carolina, Robert Samek of California; daughters, Jean and husband Pete Certo of California, Rosie and husband Steve Spanjers of Minnesota, Patty Fern of Minnesota, Sandy and husband Steve DeVoe of Siloam Springs, Ark.; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Wasson funeral Home Chapel in Siloam Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Siloam Springs Senior Activity & Wellness Center. Please visit www.ohcnwa.org/siloamsprings

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Stephen White

Stephen White, 69, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the CHI St Vincent's Infirmary in Little Rock, Ark.

He was born Dec. 16, 1952, in Enid, Okla., to Ohmer Albert White and June Ann Gosney White.

He married Peggy Knight White on April 24, 1993, in Lewisville, Texas. He had been a printer press operator for Quebecor, Inc. He loved maps and puzzles, enjoyed going to Planet Fitness and making new friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy White, his parents and one brother, David White.

He is survived by two sons, Jeff Becker of Argyle, Texas, and Tommy Becker of Flower Mound, Texas; one daughter, Jennifer French of Lewisville, Texas; one brother, Bruce White of Enid, Okla.; one sister, Linda White of Ramsey, Minn.; six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, three nieces, one nephew and other family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of the cremation arrangements.

Mary Johnson

