PC reviews permit for senior housing development

Planning commissioners approved a permit for a senior housing development called Sager Creek Crossing during the planning commission meeting Tuesday.

Commissioners voted 7-0 to approve a permit for a 60-unit senior housing facility. The permit will go before the city board of directors Feb 1.

According to a staff report prepared by Ben Rhoads and Justin Bland on Dec. 15, 2021, the applicant, Upward Housing Group, will limit the occupation of the units to individuals aged 55 or older, the report states.

City staff recommended approval with four needed conditions. The first is the need for a lot split to create a lot for the property and to dedicate a needed right-of-way, the report states.

Addressing a greenspace issue regarding dumpster enclosure is the second condition, the report states. The third condition deals with matching the curve radius on both the east and west side of the drive, the report states.

Lastly, final changes are needed to the drainage report, sanitary sewer design and drainage channel, the report states.

There will be no Section 8 housing; however it is financed through the Arkansas Department Finance Authority (ADFA), the report states.

The ADFA works on various projects including affordable housing, various business and economic development projects and capital improvements for state agencies, according to adfa.arkansas.gov.

Sager Creek Crossing, located at 801 East Lake Francis Drive, will have a mix of 30 one-bedroom units and 30 two-bedroom units, the report states. The development will also have a club house, exercise facility, business center, library and laundry facility, the report states.

Rents are expected to be under $400 for a one-bedroom unit and approximately $415 for a two-bedroom unit, according to the explanation on financing and affordability.

Upward Housing Group is requesting a 30 percent parking reduction since the site cannot easily accommodate more parking because there are not any garages associated with the development, the report states

Secondly the nature of the intended user will likely not require more than one parking space, especially for single-bedroom units, the report states.

A concerned citizen sent a letter to the city on Jan. 6 saying they were opposed to the construction of 15 four-plex units being built across from Aspen St.

The letter states if that were to happen the increased traffic would require a traffic light to get out onto Lake Francis Drive and that there is enough traffic coming off Arkansas Highway 59. The city received the letter on Jan. 10.

Planning commissioners weighed in on Sager Creek Crossing. Chris Salley said he knows several projects are in the works for 2022 and asked if they would overlap. Rhoads said he didn't know when the developer would start construction.

"if there is an overlap between the road and the crew then I'm sure there will be coordination from the city's onsite engineer as well as whatever contractor is working on the project," Rhoads said.

Isaac McKinney noted that in the explanation on financing and affordability it mentions that this will be the first senior development in 35 years. Rhoads said that would ring true and that the development Heritage Heights Lodge has been there for quite a while.

Katie Rennard said it is important to understand that there is no housing for seniors who need to downsize out of homes they can no longer care for.

"We are suffering from a lot of attrition of our senior community members who go to Fayetteville and Rogers and Bella Vista to these smaller units," Rennard said. "So it's going to meet an important need."

Planning commissioners also heard and approved the following items:

Development permit approval

• Preliminary plat development permit for the 200 block of Airport Road. This item will go before the city board on Feb 1.

• Preliminary plat development permit for the 2000 block of Dawn Hill Road. This item will go before the city board on Feb. 1.

• Rezoning development permit for the 300 block of North Simon Sager Avenue. This item will go before the city board on Feb 1.

• Final plat development permit for the 300 block of North Simon Sager Avenue. This item will go before the city board on Feb 1.

• City comprehensive plan monthly update.

Board approved permits

• Annexation/zoning development permit for the 200 block of Airport Road. This item will go before the city board on Feb 1.

Staff approved permits

• Lot line adjustment development permit for 826 W. University St. and 127 N. Dogwood St. This item went before the city board on Jan 4, for easements.

• Lot line adjustment development permit for 509 E. Franklin St. This item will go before the city board for easements on Jan 18.

• Lot line adjustment development permit for 425 N. Madison St. and 411 S. Madison St. This item will go before the city board for easements on Jan 18.

• Lot split development permit for 14800 S. AR Hwy 43. This item will go before the city board for easements on Jan 18.

Board of adjustment

The board of adjustment also met on Tuesday. After approving the minutes from the September meeting, Board of Adjustment Chair J.W. Smith said the item for the board of adjustment to review was withdrawn by the developer.

Since the developer withdrew it after the legal notices were sent out the board of adjustment still had to hold the meeting, Smith said.