School Board extends Wiggins' contract

School board members on Thursday voted to extend Superintendent Jody Wiggins contract through the 2024-2025 school year.

The board met with Wiggins in executive session for more than an hour to discuss his annual evaluation before adding a year to his three-year contract.

"We appreciate all the work you are doing in these hard times... We're very satisfied," said school board president Brian Lamb.

The board did not decide on a salary increase Thursday but may revisit the issue later in the year, Lamb said.

Lamb explained that board member Travis Jackson attended the meeting virtually and was unable to be present for the executive session or vote on matters discussed in the session under new rules for virtual meetings. The rest of the board didn't want to make a decision about salary without all five members present, he said.

Wiggins current salary is $167,981. He was promoted from assistant superintendent to his current role in 2019 to replace retiring superintendent Ken Ramey.

In other business, school board members adopted a $38.7 million budget of expenditures for the 2023-2024 school year.

The budget, required by state law, was prepared by Scott Beardsley, of First Security Finance, Wiggins said. It includes an estimated 2% increase in all expenditures except for bond payments, he said.

The budget also includes election-related documents and a sample ballot that will be used this May. The millage rate is always included on the ballot, but will not change even if it is voted down. If it were to be voted down, it would revert to the previous year's rate, which is the same, according to Wiggins.

This year, the millage rate will decrease from 45 mills to 44.9 mills because the reassessment in Benton County that went into effect on Jan. 1 has increased property values more than 10%, Wiggins said. There is a provision in the millage that requires it to be rolled back so increases do not exceed 10%, he said.

"It doesn't matter what the vote turns out to be, if it passes, it will be 44.9 mills, if it fails it will be 44.9 mills," Wiggins said.

The school board took the following additional actions:

• Approved one student transfer from the Springdale School District into the Siloam Springs School District.

• Approved five student transfers from the Siloam Springs School District into the Gentry School District.

• Accepted the resignation of Laurie Wilkinson, Allen Elementary School reading interventionist.

• Approved compensating four high school teachers for working through their preparatory period in the spring 2022 semester.