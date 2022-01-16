Siloam Springs schools pivot to virtual learning; more than 20% of staff out due to covid-19

Siloam Springs Schools pivoted to remote learning Thursday and Friday in response to covid-related student and staff absences as the number of covid-19 cases in Benton County and the state hit record highs.

Schools are already closed Monday for Martin Luther King Day so classes are scheduled to resume onsite instruction on Tuesday, according to a post on the district website.

On Wednesday, 102 of the district's 646 staff members -- or 20% -- either tested positive for covid-19, were in quarantine after being identified as a probable close contact of a positive case, or were showing symptoms and seeking testing, according to Superintendent Jody Wiggins. Only half of the vacancies were filled with substitute teachers, the post states.

"Providing adequate supervision, instruction and desired covid-19 safeguards have become major concerns," it states.

A total of 870 students were absent Wednesday, including 396 students who were either positive, in quarantine or had symptoms and were awaiting testing, Wiggins said.

Wiggins said he was hopeful the district will resume school on Tuesday, but the school could decide to continue with virtual instruction if numbers don't decrease, he said.

Thursday and Friday were considered alternative methods of instruction days and technology devices were sent home with students, the post states. Students were expected to log in daily, participate in lessons and complete assignments.

Benton and Washington Counties reported record numbers of new covid-19 cases this week, with a combined 1,715 new cases Wednesday and 2,399 new cases Thursday, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council. Similarly, Arkansas set records for the number of new cases, with 10,974 new cases Wednesday and 12,990 new cases Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Numbers for Friday were not available by press time.

A total of 226 Arkansas public school districts, or 97% of the state's 234 contiguous school districts, have covid-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said Thursday, citing its analysis of Arkansas Department of Health data current as of Monday.

Siloam Springs had a rate of 114 known infections per 10,000 residents Thursday, according to the center's website.

School Districts across Northwest Arkansas have transitioned to virtual learning, including Fayetteville, Rogers, Elkins, Lincoln, Prairie Grove and Greenland.

Springdale School District transitioned Parson Hills, Jones Elementary and Sonora Middle Schools to online instruction. Springdale and Har-Ber high schools gave families the option of learning at home.

Hope Academy of Northwest Arkansas, a charter school in Bentonville with about 50 students in grades K-4, went virtual Thursday and Friday. Arkansas Arts Academy, a K-12 charter school in Rogers, pivoted to remote learning through Jan. 21.