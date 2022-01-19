2011 Super Bowl champion calls Northwest Arkansas home

Brett Goode had the chance to do what few people have ever done: Win the Super Bowl. Now Goode works for a different kind of team in Siloam Springs.

Goode fulfilled his dream of playing for the Green Bay Packers for 10 years as a snapper. Following retirement from football, Goode decided to move to Bentonville and began working at Henderson Phillips in Siloam Springs as a broker for group benefits, he said.

Early years

Growing up in Fort Smith, Goode began playing football around the ages of five or six, he said. During his youth Emmitt Smith of the Dallas Cowboys was a popular player so everyone wanted to be a running back, Goode said.

He played as a running back for the Fort Smith Police Cubs, a football team for young children who play at the Evans Boys and Girls Club in Fort Smith.

As a student at Northside High School, Goode started as a linebacker but then switched to playing center during his junior and senior years, he said. While in high school, Goode also played baseball and was on the honor roll, he said.

Despite only being able to watch football games of the Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs, Goode developed a love for the Packers, which would one day become the team he played for, he said.

College

It was in college at the University of Arkansas where Goode started playing on special teams, he said.

Special teams is defined as any unit that is responsible for plays on the field that revolve around kicking, such as attempting a kick, returning a kick or defending a kick, according to footballadvantage.com.

Goode studied Kinesiology K-12 where he was studying to be a coach and teacher at a high school level. As a Razorback, Goode helped Arkansas win the Independence Bowl against Missouri in 2003 and the SEC West Championship during his senior year in 2006, Goode said.

Professional career

Following college, Goode was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars where he got to play only two preseason games, he said. The following year Goode got to play for his favorite team.

Playing for the team he fell in love with was a dream come true for Goode.

"Everyone there was super nice," Goode said of the city of Green Bay. "It's a family-oriented place and they loved the Packers."

Through the Packers organization, Goode managed to get contract extensions as well as the chance to compete in the Super Bowl.

In February of 2011, the Packers faced off against the Pittsburgh Steelers and defeated the Steelers with a score of 31-25, according to ESPN.com. Goode described the feeling of winning the Super Bowl as magical.

"It feels like a surreal moment," Goode said. "You are sitting there wondering 'is this really true?' You are one of a few guys to pull it off."

Retirement

Goode played for the Green Bay Packers until 2018 when he hung up his cleats, he said. Goode said he was starting to get older and develop more injuries. The Packers were ready to move on and Goode himself was tired of rehab, he said.

For the first few years, Goode played golf and was a stay-at-home dad. He didn't want to go into coaching right away.

After a while, Goode said he picked a few options and landed on the benefits side at Henderson Phillips.

"I chose the benefits side because you get to work with people," Goode said.

Goode called working at Henderson Phillips a perfect fit, which allowed the family to move to Northwest Arkansas and it allowed Goode to learn from people in the benefits field for 50 plus years, he said.

The first six months were a learning curve for Goode, he said. Goode doesn't consider himself an expert, but said he knows how to handle a conversation, he said. Goode also enjoys the flexibility of not being stuck in the office, he said.

"You are helping the employer and the employee," Goode said. "You are able to help the people and the community you are around."

The coronavirus pandemic delayed Goode's entry into the world of group benefits, but it allowed him the time to learn, he said. The biggest hurdle with the coronavirus was the lack of in-person meetings, Goode said.

For Goode, the hardest part was meeting virtually because it didn't have the same feel as in-person meetings do, he said. For Goode, handing group benefits is all about the relationship with the client, he said.

The future

When thinking about the future, Goode is keeping his focus on his new career and not focusing on what was, he said.

"Everyone thinks that because you have a pension you get to retire," Goode said. "I love being on a schedule of working."

Along with his job, Goode and his family enjoy helping local charities that have a special place in their heart, he said. Goode did not say which charities he and his family support.

As a football player, Goode heard a lot of negative comments but learned to turn them into a positive solution, he said. It is that skill that Goode is using to further his new career, he said.

"It's a process and I feel it's a job that I can do for a long time," Goode said.