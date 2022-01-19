Golden Eagles fall to Rams in OT

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings
WOMEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL
^W-L^W-L
Wayland Baptist^11-1^19-2
Mid-America Christian^9-2^16-2
Texas Wesleyan^9-2^15-2
Langston^9-3^14-4
Science & Arts^7-3^13-4
Oklahoma City^5-6^10-6
Southwestern Christian^5-6^10-7
UNT-Dallas^4-7^10-8
John Brown^3-8^7-12
SW Assem. of God^3-9^6-12
Panhandle State^2-9^4-9
Central Christian^0-11^1-17
January 13
Science & Arts 55, John Brown 50
Langston 73, Southwestern Christian 68
Wayland Baptist 91, UNT-Dallas 77
Texas Wesleyan 2, Oklahoma City 0
SW Assem. of God 80, Panhandle State 54
Mid-America Christian 60, Central Christian 26
January 15
Texas Wesleyan 74, John Brown 72 (OT)
UNT-Dallas 72, Panhandle State 66
Mid-America Christian 78, Langston 59
Science & Arts 85, Oklahoma City 50
Wayland Baptist 89, SW Assem. of God 71
Southwestern Christian 53, Central Christian 30
Monday’s game
Central Christian at Science & Arts (n)
Tuesday’s games
UNT-Dallas at SW Assem. of God (n)
Panhandle State at Wayland Baptist (n)
Thursday’s games
Langston at John Brown
Central Christian at Oklahoma City
UNT-Dallas at Science & Arts
Texas Wesleyan at SW Assem. of God
Wayland Baptist at Mid-America Christian
Panhandle State at Southwestern Christian
Saturday’s games
John Brown at Central Christian
Panhandle State at Mid-America Christian
Science & Arts at SW Assem. of God
Texas Wesleyan at UNT-Dallas
Wayland Baptist at Southwestern Christian
Langston at Oklahoma City
FORT WORTH, Texas -- Junior Tarrah Stephens and freshman Emily Sanders each posted double-double performances but the Golden Eagles couldn't overcome a last second jumper from a tough angle off the glass as the John Brown University women's basketball team fell in overtime, 74-72, at Texas Wesleyan on Saturday afternoon inside the Sid Richardson Center.
The teams traded free throws in the final 30 seconds of the game, but a Ram block and another missed field goal off the inbounds kept the Golden Eagles (7-12, 3-8 Sooner Athletic) from taking a late lead. Wesleyan missed its final attempt from the floor, forcing the teams to play another five minutes.
While both teams sunk three field goals in overtime, the Rams (14-2, 8-2) remained perfect at home by working their way to the free-throw line, sinking 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. But it was Kertisa Amos' baseline jumper off the glass from an improbable angle before the buzzer that left John Brown without an opportunity to respond.
Overtime featured five ties and a pair of lead changes before Amos' game-winner.
While the Rams narrowly outrebounded JBU by a 45-39 margin, it was the host's 22 offensive rebounds, combined with 25 Golden Eagle turnovers, that gave the Rams an 87-63 margin in shot attempts.
Despite the loss, Stephens and Sanders notched double-doubles, as Stephens scored 13 and pulled down 12 boards. Sanders posted 11 points and 10 caroms.
Senior Maddie Altman went 6 of 9 from the floor, including three triples, and finished 4 of 4 from the stripe to end the afternoon with a career-best 19 points. Sophomore Natalie Smith scored 13 points as well, hitting 5 of 9 from the field to round out JBU's double-digit scorers.
After falling into a 37-29 deficit at the intermission, the visitors outscored Wesleyan 18-11 in the third, led by Lisa Vanoverberghe's five points in the quarter, before John Brown edged Texas Wesleyan by a 14-13 margin in the fourth.
Zarria Carter's 21 points and 13 rebounds led all players for the Rams, while Kertisa Amos and Hailee Walls contributed 15 and 12 points, respectively.
The Golden Eagles return to action on Thursday when Langston pays a visit to Bill George Arena. The game is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m.