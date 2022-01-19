Golden Eagles fall to Rams in OT

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings

WOMEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL

^W-L^W-L

Wayland Baptist^11-1^19-2

Mid-America Christian^9-2^16-2

Texas Wesleyan^9-2^15-2

Langston^9-3^14-4

Science & Arts^7-3^13-4

Oklahoma City^5-6^10-6

Southwestern Christian^5-6^10-7

UNT-Dallas^4-7^10-8

John Brown^3-8^7-12

SW Assem. of God^3-9^6-12

Panhandle State^2-9^4-9

Central Christian^0-11^1-17

January 13

Science & Arts 55, John Brown 50

Langston 73, Southwestern Christian 68

Wayland Baptist 91, UNT-Dallas 77

Texas Wesleyan 2, Oklahoma City 0

SW Assem. of God 80, Panhandle State 54

Mid-America Christian 60, Central Christian 26

January 15

Texas Wesleyan 74, John Brown 72 (OT)

UNT-Dallas 72, Panhandle State 66

Mid-America Christian 78, Langston 59

Science & Arts 85, Oklahoma City 50

Wayland Baptist 89, SW Assem. of God 71

Southwestern Christian 53, Central Christian 30

Monday’s game

Central Christian at Science & Arts (n)

Tuesday’s games

UNT-Dallas at SW Assem. of God (n)

Panhandle State at Wayland Baptist (n)

Thursday’s games

Langston at John Brown

Central Christian at Oklahoma City

UNT-Dallas at Science & Arts

Texas Wesleyan at SW Assem. of God

Wayland Baptist at Mid-America Christian

Panhandle State at Southwestern Christian

Saturday’s games

John Brown at Central Christian

Panhandle State at Mid-America Christian

Science & Arts at SW Assem. of God

Texas Wesleyan at UNT-Dallas

Wayland Baptist at Southwestern Christian

Langston at Oklahoma City

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Junior Tarrah Stephens and freshman Emily Sanders each posted double-double performances but the Golden Eagles couldn't overcome a last second jumper from a tough angle off the glass as the John Brown University women's basketball team fell in overtime, 74-72, at Texas Wesleyan on Saturday afternoon inside the Sid Richardson Center.

The teams traded free throws in the final 30 seconds of the game, but a Ram block and another missed field goal off the inbounds kept the Golden Eagles (7-12, 3-8 Sooner Athletic) from taking a late lead. Wesleyan missed its final attempt from the floor, forcing the teams to play another five minutes.

While both teams sunk three field goals in overtime, the Rams (14-2, 8-2) remained perfect at home by working their way to the free-throw line, sinking 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. But it was Kertisa Amos' baseline jumper off the glass from an improbable angle before the buzzer that left John Brown without an opportunity to respond.

Overtime featured five ties and a pair of lead changes before Amos' game-winner.

While the Rams narrowly outrebounded JBU by a 45-39 margin, it was the host's 22 offensive rebounds, combined with 25 Golden Eagle turnovers, that gave the Rams an 87-63 margin in shot attempts.

Despite the loss, Stephens and Sanders notched double-doubles, as Stephens scored 13 and pulled down 12 boards. Sanders posted 11 points and 10 caroms.

Senior Maddie Altman went 6 of 9 from the floor, including three triples, and finished 4 of 4 from the stripe to end the afternoon with a career-best 19 points. Sophomore Natalie Smith scored 13 points as well, hitting 5 of 9 from the field to round out JBU's double-digit scorers.

After falling into a 37-29 deficit at the intermission, the visitors outscored Wesleyan 18-11 in the third, led by Lisa Vanoverberghe's five points in the quarter, before John Brown edged Texas Wesleyan by a 14-13 margin in the fourth.

Zarria Carter's 21 points and 13 rebounds led all players for the Rams, while Kertisa Amos and Hailee Walls contributed 15 and 12 points, respectively.

The Golden Eagles return to action on Thursday when Langston pays a visit to Bill George Arena. The game is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m.