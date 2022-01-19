Herald-Leader obituaries for Jan. 19, 2022

Mary Joanne Bailey

Mary Joanne Bailey, 79, of Bentonville, Ark., died Jan. 16, 2022.

She was born Dec. 22, 1942, in Kansas City, Mo., to Miles and Mary Duncan.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Bailey; her parents; and her brother, Jerry Duncan.

She is survived by her daughters, Penny Almond and husband Joseph, of Hot Springs, Ark., and Jerrie Foster, of Bentonville; one son, Virgil Oliver, of Bentonville; one brother, Tommy Duncan and wife Carolyn, of Siloam Springs, Ark.; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with a funeral service immediately following at 2 p.m. Burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery following the services.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Gary Lloyd Hampton

Gary Lloyd Hampton, 71, of Watts, Okla., died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at his home.

He was born April 2, 1950, in Siloam Springs, Ark, to William Lloyd Hampton and Marvie Holland Hampton.

He married Linda Lou Mallory on Dec. 28, 1968, in Watts. He attended Westville High School and graduated in 1968. He later went on to receive his Masters of Ministry degree from the Southwestern Christian University in Bethany, Okla.

He was a Pentecostal minister, ministering for more than 50 years all over the United States, as well as pastoring churches in several different states including, Virginia, Colorado, Alabama, as well as Oklahoma. He ministered on many trips to Mexico, Sri Lanka, India, Nigeria, and the Ukraine.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, David Hampton.

He is survived by his wife of the home; two sons, Donathan Hampton of Owasso, Okla., and Darris Hampton of Oklahoma City; two sisters, Joyce Lowe of Tulsa, Okla., and Gail Webster of Watts; six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, along with many other family members and friends.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at The Assembly in Siloam Springs. Burial was held at New Hope Cemetery near Chewey, Okla..

An online guestbook is available at www.Backstrom-pyeatte.com. Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.

Winnie Golden Monroe Jones

Winnie Golden Monroe Jones went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2021. She was born on October 27, 1926, to Sam and Lula Golden near Tulia, Texas. Her parents and six siblings relocated to Plainview, Texas, where she married Elzie Monroe. In 1957 they relocated to Sunray, Texas. Elzie died in 1973 and she married Pete Jones in 1976, moving to Siloam Springs, Arkansas. After Pete's passing, she moved to Dumas, Texas, in 1993.

Winnie (GG) was a loving, caring and happy housewife. She loved life whether she was working, in the kitchen cooking or taking care of her family. She was always there when someone needed help. Her infectious smile warmed up a room and it seemed to be there even when she wasn't smiling. Her love of the Lord sustained her through many hard times. She has been a member of the Sunray Baptist Church for 64 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Ledbetter of Dumas; grandchildren Sha Hartzer and husband Jonathan Hartzer of Midland, Clay Ledbetter and wife Cathy of Missoula, Montana, Ryan Monroe and wife Jennifer of Canyon, Carroll Monroe and wife Terrie of Amarillo, Texas, and Sherylyn Yowell and husband Steve of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and 14 great-grandchildren and one sister, Bobbie Roberts and husband, Don of Nashville, Tennessee, and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, husbands Elzie Malone and Pete Jones, son Steve Monroe, daughter-in-law Dianne Monroe, son-in-law Gene Ledbetter and five siblings.

PAID OBITUARY