JBU hires Ramos as new dean

John Brown University announced the hiring of Aida Ramos, Ph.D., as the new Dean of the College of Education and Social & Behavioral Sciences, effective July 1.

"Dr. Ramos brings incredible gifts as a respected leader at her previous institutions and across the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities, an award-winning teacher with a special calling for first-generation students, and a prolific scholar with dozens of papers and publications to her name," said Ed Ericson, vice president for academic affairs. "We are truly excited to have Dr. Ramos join us."

Ramos was introduced to JBU in 2018 when she gave a visiting lecture on supporting first-generation Latino students at Christian colleges and universities.

Ramos is an accomplished scholar on topics related to first-generation college students, as well as Latinx worship. She co-authored the book "Latino Protestants in America: Diverse and Growing" and has published multiple papers, articles and chapters on the subjects.

"I am looking forward to working with the talented and inspirational students, faculty and staff at JBU," Ramos said. "The level of academic expertise and excellence, combined with the genuine care for others, is one of a kind. I am blessed to be a part of it."

Ramos has served as department chair and in all-campus administrative roles related to student success and diversity at George Fox University and at the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor where she currently serves as an associate professor in the social work, sociology and criminal justice departments.

Ramos, who holds a master's degree and Ph.D. in sociology, won the Award of Excellence at George Fox University in 2019.

"I hope students sense Christ's love in every aspect of their experience at JBU," Ramos said. "I want them to feel heard, supported and appropriately challenged in ways that are in line with God's calling on their lives."

Ramos will assume her position on July 1, supervising all of the academic programs within the college, as well as teaching courses in her academic specialization of sociology.