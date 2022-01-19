Letter to the Editor





Christianity versus reality

Why are Christians so susceptible to conspiracy? This question is the title of an article in the Baptist News Global, Aug. 31, 2020.

Fundamentalists are taught not to believe in reality.

For example, in his article on Nov. 10, 2021, Randy Moll dismisses millions of Christians with this declaration, "Those who reject the Bible's teaching regarding God's creation have rejected all that the Bible teaches because it is all interwoven and a part of the same truth. Those who do not believe in the God who was there in the beginning and who created the heavens and the earth and everything in them cannot legitimately lay claim to be followers of Christ or to be Christian."

God's "creation" is interwoven throughout the Bible and is irreconcilable with reality. A few examples, "The world is firmly established; it cannot be moved." But the world spins on its axis at a speed of over 1,000 miles per hour at the equator. The earth orbits the sun in a yearly cycle traveling through space at a speed of 67,000 miles per hour.

The Bible claims the earth has a firmament, a solid dome, over it which supports the residence of God and holds back water. All nations of the spherical world can be seen from a high mountain in Israel, etc.

The Bible is immoral in much of its description of ancient sociology. But the same book teaches ideas that could improve modern sociology. The Beatitudes of Jesus provide an excellent guide for peaceful human relations, even without supernatural oversight.

Jesus taught that Christians should love one another and, by demonstrating that love, "everyone will know you are my disciples." John 13:35.

From that one discourse of Jesus, it is painfully obvious there are no disciples of Jesus among the MAGA Christians, nor is Randy Moll.

The Bible teaches Christians to obey the laws of the secular governments. Romans 13:1. Christians are not to overthrow a government established by God.

Jesus established his Church to prepare Christians as officials in his government when he returns to take charge of all the world. Until then, they are not to fight for Him! John 18:36.

All that the world can see is the violence, hate, bigotry and lies of Christians, no love for anyone, especially not other Christians.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs



