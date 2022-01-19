New planning commissioners

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Katie Rennard (left) and Kevin Williams were sworn in as the newest planning commissioners during the meeting on Jan. 11. This will be the first term for both Rennard and Williams. They will replace Jerod Driscoll and Bryan McKenzie.

