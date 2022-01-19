Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

New planning commissioners

Today at 5:27 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Katie Rennard (left) and Kevin Williams were sworn in as the newest planning commissioners during the meeting on Jan. 11. This will be the first term for both Rennard and Williams. They will replace Jerod Driscoll and Bryan McKenzie.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Katie Rennard (left) and Kevin Williams were sworn in as the newest planning commissioners during the meeting on Jan. 11. This will be the first term for both Rennard and Williams. They will replace Jerod Driscoll and Bryan McKenzie.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Katie Rennard (left) and Kevin Williams were sworn in as the newest planning commissioners during the meeting on Jan. 11. This will be the first term for both Rennard and Williams. They will replace Jerod Driscoll and Bryan McKenzie.

Print Headline: New planning commissioners

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT